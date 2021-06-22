Tiger Pistol Hires Advertising Industry Veteran Donny Dye as SVP of Sales and Marketing

"Donny adds unparalleled value to the Tiger Pistol team with his immense experience in the digital advertising industry, his innovative vision, and his ability to foster new relationships," said Paul Elliott, CEO, Tiger Pistol. "Donny's greatest strength lies in his ability to discover and address brands' needs and goals head on with incredible follow-through to ensure their success is achieved."

Prior to joining Tiger Pistol, Donny spent over 6 years at Simpli.fi, as the VP of Sales, working with brands and agencies to reinvent media buying with programmatic strategies. Once Simplifi was acquired, Donny left to found Quota NYC, a company that partners with startups to build sales systems that scale efficiently. His approach to sales and marketing is grounded in the belief that the best innovation occurs when technology companies and brands work together to meet a dynamic market.

"Tiger Pistol is in the unique position of empowering brands to connect with their local partners while also enabling shoppers to purchase any way they want," said Dye. "Too many times marketers are told that collaborating with their local partners is too complex or can't be done. This could not be further from the truth. Not only is this collaboration the core of the Tiger Pistol platform, but we also believe it is vital to capture modern local shoppers who are now purchasing via curbside pickup, in-store, delivery, and directly from the brand. Tiger Pistol gives brands a true local connection to where they are sold and in turn connects to their consumer. There is simply no replacement for this level of collaboration, and the results speak for themselves."

"Donny excels at building high performance teams and fostering new sales opportunities that align with Tiger Pistol's business goals and contribute to our aggressive growth," said Elliott. "An enthusiastic, dynamic leader, I am confident Donny will continue to elevate Tiger Pistol's sales and marketing efforts with strong leadership and innovative problem-solving."

Since Dye joined the company, Tiger Pistol has already grown its enterprise brand client roster by more than 50% and is on track to publish more than 500,000 collaborative advertising campaigns in 2021.

Donny holds a B.A. in Business Administration and Marketing from Georgia Southern University. He lives in New York City with his wife and two children.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning social advertising platform of 2020, makes high performance collaborative advertising simple and scalable for brands and their channel partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition and sales growth. Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ utilizes advanced technology and automation to unite brands with their channel partners (retailers, dealers, agents) to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. As a long-standing Facebook Marketing Partner, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in 22 global markets with more than 500,000 campaigns published annually. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

