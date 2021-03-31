Tiger Pistol Named Finalist in Four Categories for the 13th Annual Shorty Awards

"We are once again honored to be recognized among some of the most influential, innovative global brands, organizations, agencies, and campaigns across social media," said Paul Elliott, Tiger Pistol, CEO. "Recognition by the Shorty Awards recognizes and further validates our collaborative advertising™ approach as the future of social advertising."

Nominated for Best Local Campaign and Best Use of Localization in a Campaign , Tiger Pistol utilized their collaborative social advertising approach to help BuzzBallz overcome the barriers to alcohol marketing in the United States. BuzzBallz sought an advertising solution that would enable them to promote their ready-to-go cocktails and accelerate channel partner sales, while following domestic regulations and maintaining a level playing field in the marketplace. Leveraging automatic localization features in Tiger Pistol's platform, BuzzBallz could adapt brand messaging that was relevant to each market. Moreover, the platform's purpose-driven capabilities, specifically geo-fencing technology, made it possible to link the brand website to a direct list of local stores that sell BuzzBallz products, removing friction and providing a quicker path to purchase for the consumer.

Nominated for Best Real Estate Campaign , Coldwell Banker reached new heights this year with the help of Tiger Pistol's innovative platform. During the company's 2020 rebrand, Coldwell Banker wanted a collaborative social advertising-focused rollout that would empower its agents and drive community connection, all while adhering to and promoting the new brand strategy. Tiger Pistol's collaborative advertising platform brought the power of Coldwell Banker's new branding to the local level to provide adjustable messaging for agents and brand-controlled creatives to ensure brand integrity. Agent Branding Campaigns were designed so affiliated agents and brokerages could build local brand awareness and share a voice for themselves and their brokerage.

Nominated for Best Retail & eCommerce Campaign , JOANN Stores, with Tiger Pistol's dynamic localization, was hugely successful, driving community engagement and initiative awareness. To support COVID-19 efforts, JOANN Stores created the "Make to Give - Masks for All Americans" initiative, encouraging crafters to make and donate masks to essential workers and schools. JOANN needed agile, flexible advertising to provide consumers with accurate, up to date information relevant to individual store locations and their local lockdown protocols. Tiger Pistol's platform capabilities enabled JOANN's mask initiative to reach a large, widespread audience across Facebook and Instagram while consistently providing hyper-targeted, personalized information to every user.

The Shorty Awards, now in its 13th year, were the first awards to honor social media. By constantly evolving along with the changing landscape of social media, The Shorty Awards remains the most prominent award of its kind.

Finalists were selected by members of the Real Time Academy of Short Form Arts & Sciences , comprised of luminaries from advertising, media, entertainment and technology. Members of the Academy include: Rosemary Mercedes, EVP & Chief Communications Officer, Univision; Nneka Norville, Global Corporate Communications Executive, Facebook; Kathy Delaney, Global Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness/Publicis Health; Lauren Gallo, Head of Talent and Content Marketing, Snapchat; and Sonal Dabral, Group Chief Creative Officer & Vice Chairman, Ogilvy & Mather; among others. Winners will be announced during the final week of April.

