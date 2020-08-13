Tiger Pistol Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be recognized not only as one of the 1500 fastest growing private companies in the country, but also in the top 150 in the advertising and marketing segment," said Paul Elliott, CEO, Tiger Pistol. "Our team takes immense pride in delivering huge impact, driving efficiency and speed to market for our global brands, agency, and reseller clients. Our hyper-local approach to advertising has truly taken on new meaning in light of COVID-19, as advertising has narrowed its parameters from region to region or block to block to actual individual businesses, many of whom are relying on local advertising in their recovery efforts."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"Continued focus on deepening our product offerings and expanding into new industry verticals and emerging markets have allowed us to grow our existing customer relationships as well as build new ones, which has resulted in significant year-over-year growth," said Anthony Antonelli, Vice President of Finance, Tiger Pistol. "Additionally, we're proud to be one of few companies of late continuing to grow and invest in our team, with open positions ranging from technology engineers to client-success specialists, who are regularly helping our clients solve problems, and client managers, who build and own the relationships with our clients."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

This is the second recognition for Tiger Pistol by Inc. Magazine. Earlier this year, Inc. Magazine ranked Tiger Pistol in the Top 100 on the Inc. 5000 List of Texas's Fastest Growing Private Companies and in the top 5 among advertising and marketing companies.

To learn more about Tiger Pistol's social advertising tools and how Tiger Pistol, the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local, unlocks local activation at global scale for brands, resellers, and agencies visit www.tigerpistol.com .

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol is the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local. For nearly a decade, the company has been obsessively focused on building the world's most effective social advertising platform for global brands, resellers, and agencies who realize the power of local activation at scale. As a preferred Facebook Marketing Partner and the largest third-party publisher of social advertising for local, Tiger Pistol creates, deploys, manages, and optimizes high-performance Facebook and Instagram ads at unprecedented scale, with over 800k Facebook and Instagram campaigns published to date. Tiger Pistol's first of its kind technology delivers meaningful and measurable business impact for brands, resellers, and agencies alike, helping to unlock value and efficiency through innovation-led social advertising automation. Tiger Pistol is the most awarded and recognized social advertising platform of 2020. Visit TigerPistol.com , or follow on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com . For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

CONTACT: Christina Morello

Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

(330) 354-0899

SOURCE Tiger Pistol

