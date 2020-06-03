Tiger Pistol Partners with Anheuser-Busch InBev for Worldwide Local Recovery and Revitalization Initiative

"We all have our go-to local establishments, whether it's the neighborhood pub for happy hour, our favorite dinner spot, or our chosen venue for celebrating milestones," said Paul Elliott, CEO, Tiger Pistol. "Very few companies have a global footprint like AB InBev, and they support their worldwide community and make sure their establishments have everything they need to weather the storm today and succeed in a new normal future."

Restaurants and bars are among the hardest hit industries across the globe. According to Statista, the year-over-year decline of seated patrons in restaurants worldwide dropped day by day February to May reaching a staggering 100% decline by early May A study by Deloitte states that while global at-home consumption has increased, it will unlikely cover the cost of lost sales even once the situation begins to normalize. In a survey by Technomic, 32% of consumers say they plan to eat at restaurants less often out of COVID-19 concerns. With layoffs and hour cuts prevalent across the industry, restaurants and bars need help to survive the crisis. In a Datassential survey, 33% of operators cited they needed help communicating their establishment's status, and 25% of local operators cited the need for collaboration to promote traffic.

Tiger Pistol provides the ability to reach deeply into local communities all throughout the world, empowering individual restaurants and bars with locally relevant ads that use powerful messaging alongside globally-recognized brand creative. The ads are flexibly deployed from the local business' Facebook Page, with objectives in line with state, regional, or city-level government restrictions. This social strategy gives these small retailers, most of whom are suffering during this time, an advertising option to help them continue to drive business and recall the essential role restaurants and bars play in fostering memories and connections in the lives of consumers.

"Tiger Pistol's global-to-local approach marries two strategies together to ensure AB InBev's success," said Elliott. "First, it brings their brands directly to consumers for immediate identification. Second, the local establishments can drive a personal connection with the consumer. By providing enterprise-strength tools to the local market, the consumer ends up with a highly relevant, localized ad."

With each region affected differently, AB InBev and Tiger Pistol are working closely with the brand's global markets to create social media marketing plans to support small businesses during this crisis and to help them recover. AB InBev uses the Tiger Pistol Platform to support the following initiatives, among others, worldwide:

Brazil , with tens of thousands of locations with local Facebook and Instagram campaigns that promote new e-commerce options, including through Ze Delivery , a delivery app that ABI Brazil created to promote online ordering and delivery services available from their favorite local spots, and with planned campaigns to help businesses connect with consumers in the post-crisis environment.

, with tens of thousands of locations with local Facebook and Instagram campaigns that promote new e-commerce options, including through , a delivery app that ABI Brazil created to promote online ordering and delivery services available from their favorite local spots, and with planned campaigns to help businesses connect with consumers in the post-crisis environment. Belgium and the UK, with campaigns to promote their " Cafe Courage " and "Save Pub Life" initiatives that allow patrons to purchase gift cards or make donations to support their favorite hang outs, and with planned campaigns to help businesses promote their new operating hours and safety protocols to consumers as they begin to re-open.

and the UK, with campaigns to promote their " " and "Save Pub Life" initiatives that allow patrons to purchase gift cards or make donations to support their favorite hang outs, and with planned campaigns to help businesses promote their new operating hours and safety protocols to consumers as they begin to re-open. Canada , with campaigns that support local on- and off-premise establishments in promoting take-out and online ordering and delivery options.

These efforts are part of a long-term partnership to provide AB InBev's worldwide network of restaurants, bars, and retailers with an industry-leading platform for publishing high performance, local Facebook and Instagram ads.

AB InBev first engaged Tiger Pistol for a Facebook advertising pilot in 2019. Tiger Pistol developed a simple, effective way for local establishments to automatically publish on-brand, best-practice Facebook ads straight from the local establishment's Facebook Business Page. The campaigns produced a 60% lower cost of advertising among other remarkable results . AB InBev continued to expand the program throughout the year, culminating in a global multi-year partnership.

"We are partnering with Tiger Pistol to develop new tools that evolve how we market our brands and build relationships with our network of establishments - both in a time of crisis and in ordinary times," said Gabriel Mello, Global Vice President of Category Management and Trade Solutions, AB InBev. "Their technology and knowledge of social advertising have made Tiger Pistol the right partner to collaboratively develop a scaled social advertising solution."

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol is the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local. For nearly a decade, the company has been obsessively focused on building the world's most effective social advertising platform for global brands, resellers, and agencies who realize the power of local activation at scale. As a preferred Facebook Marketing Partner and the largest third-party publisher of social advertising for local, Tiger Pistol creates, deploys, manages, and optimizes high-performance Facebook and Instagram ads at unprecedented scale, with over 800k Facebook and Instagram campaigns published to date. Tiger Pistol's first of its kind technology delivers meaningful and measurable business impact for brands, resellers, and agencies alike, helping to unlock value and efficiency through innovation-led social advertising automation. Tiger Pistol has been recognized by Digiday as the Best Social Media Marketing Platform , by Street Fight for Best Social Media Campaign and by Localogy as Best Localized Marketing Campaign . Tiger Pistol Ranks in the Top 100 on the Inc. 5000 List of Texas's Fastest Growing Private Companies and in the top 5 among advertising and marketing companies. To learn more, call (888) 400-8845, visit TigerPistol.com , or follow on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico and South Africa stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange. Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob Ultra®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 170,000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2019, AB InBev's reported revenue was 52.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

