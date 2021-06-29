Tiger Pistol Wins Distinguished 2021 Franchise Innovation Award

"We're thrilled to be honored for this latest award, continuing our streak of more than 20 industry recognitions in the last 20 months," said Paul Elliott, CEO, Tiger Pistol. "Earning the distinguished Franchise Innovation Award demonstrates the power that our Collaborative Advertising Platform brings to the franchise advertising model, which requires a delicate balance between the needs of the brands and their franchise partners."

Tiger Pistol's winning entry, Coldwell Banker Achieves Rebranding Success with Collaborative Social Advertising , highlighted Social Ad Engine, a purpose-built collaborative social advertising solution that pairs Coldwell Banker's real estate industry expertise with Tiger Pistol's knowledge of social advertising at scale. During the company's 2020 Project North Star rebrand, Coldwell Banker wanted a social advertising-focused rollout that empowered its agents and drove community connection, all while adhering to and promoting the new brand strategy.

"Real estate transactions happen at the community level," said David Marine, Chief Marketing Officer at Coldwell Banker. "By empowering our agents with a hyperlocal collaborative solution like Social Ad Engine, we build brand equity while agents build trust within their communities. Tiger Pistol's technology enables these community connections and facilitates incredible results for our brand and agents."

The innovation of Social Ad Engine lies in the ability for agents to publish automatically-configured, high-performing Facebook and Instagram campaigns directly from their own Facebook Page. Social Ad Engine brought the power of Coldwell Banker's new branding to the local level with the ability for agents to personalize messaging alongside brand-controlled creative to ensure brand integrity. Affiliated agents and brokerages could now build local brand awareness and share a voice for themselves and their brokerage.

"Every community has its own local dialect, landmarks, and culture," said Paul Elliott, CEO, Tiger Pistol. "By empowering agents to pair the power of their community knowledge with recognizable brand creative, agents can better reach and engage potential home buyers and sellers, while Coldwell Banker increases their brand awareness by reaching deeply into local communities."

The Franchise Innovation Awards by Franchise Update Media recognize the franchisors creating and implementing the most original and successful innovative strategies and tactics to build their brand. Judges evaluated the innovation, objectives, and results of more than 100 entrants. Tiger Pistol will be profiled in the third quarter edition of Franchise Update Magazine.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning social advertising platform of 2020, makes high performance collaborative advertising simple and scalable for brands and their channel partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition and sales growth. Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ utilizes advanced technology and automation to unite brands with their channel partners (retailers, dealers, agents) to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. As a long-standing Facebook Marketing Partner, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in 22 global markets with more than 500,000 campaigns published annually. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn

About Franchise Update Media

Franchise Update Media has been a leader in the franchising space for more than 30 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two quarterly print magazines, six newsletters, four annual conferences, independent research, and books, entirely focused on franchising. Targeting franchise audiences online, in print, and in person, Franchise Update Media delivers a unique combination of educational and lead generation sources to help franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, opportunity seekers, and suppliers achieve their growth objectives. For more information, visit franchising.com .

