Tigera Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Secure Hybrid Cloud Environments and Ease Compliance Reporting

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigera, an enterprise software company providing security and compliance solutions for Kubernetes platforms, today announced it has extended its strategic partnership with Google Cloud and has embedded Tigera Calico as a foundational component of GKE On-Prem, a reliable, efficient and secure way to run Kubernetes clusters, anywhere.

The worldwide public cloud services market is projected to grow 17.3 percent in 2019 to total $206.2 billion, up from $175.8 billion in 2018, according to Gartner, Inc.* According to a recent RightScale survey, 84 percent of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy, 87 percent are using or planning to use Kubernetes and 44 percent are using or planning to use GKE.

Tigera will discuss and demonstrate the new offering during Google Cloud Next '19, which opens at the Moscone Center in San Francisco today and runs through April 11th. The event attracts thousands of IT professionals and executives across industries and allows them to meet 1:1 with Google Cloud and industry experts in AI and ML, security, infrastructure and more. Tigera, a foundation sponsor of Next '19, will exhibit at booth S1825.

"Google Cloud chose Tigera based on the successful relationship we've built over the years, and because Tigera Calico is a leader for scalable networking and network policy in hybrid cloud container environments," said Ines Envid, Group Product Manager for Google Cloud Networking. "GKE is a leader in the managed Kubernetes market today with rapidly growing adoption from advanced users. With this partnership, we're empowering our customers with advanced security controls and compliance reporting for critical workloads on-premise and in public clouds."

Free and open source, Tigera Calico is designed to simplify, scale and secure cloud networks. With Tigera Calico, customers can achieve consistent, fast convergence times (typically a few milliseconds, even at scale) with high levels of fault tolerance and network security.

"Last year, we saw significant growth and adoption of hybrid cloud environments and GKE from our global enterprise customers," said Ratan Tipirneni, president and CEO of Tigera. "Tigera Calico is one of the only enterprise security and compliance solutions to span GKE in the cloud and on-prem. Our extended partnership with Google Cloud will help our mutual customers accelerate Kubernetes cloud and on-prem adoption while improving their network security and simplifying their compliance reporting."

Building on Calico, Tigera offers Tigera Secure, which enables enterprises to add network security support in hybrid cloud environments with:

Network flow logs that record accepted and denied traffic, which policies denied the traffic, and workload context such as Kubernetes namespaces, labels, and metadata. Tigera Secure also provides dynamic graphical visualization of network flows.

Federation that enables security policies to span multiple clusters including on-prem and public cloud, and even multi-cloud environments.

Tiered policy controls with role-based access controls, to enable multiple teams to independently manage their respective security policies within the governance of the security team.

Anomaly detection capabilities that provide insight into unusual behaviors and sophisticated attacks that compromise the security and performance of Kubernetes environments.

