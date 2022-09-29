TigerEye Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Certification with Prescient Assurance

TigerEye's SOC 2 Compliance Ensures Customer Data is Protected

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerEye, a sales software company currently in stealth, today announced it completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries.

The SOC 2 Type 1 audit, conducted by Prescient Assurance, a licensed Certified Public Accounting firm, provided a thorough review of how TigerEye's information security practices, policies and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability and confidentiality of customer data. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance standard designed for service organizations that store customer data in the cloud.

"Today's SOC 2 Type 1 certification is an important milestone for TigerEye as it reinforces our company-wide commitment to security and availability for our existing beta and future customers," said Ralph Gootee, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at TigerEye. "We are making early investments now to establish and maintain the highest level of security and privacy compliance."

TigerEye is proactively securing SOC 2 compliance with Type 2 certification audited annually. For more information on the company's security overview, please visit: https://www.tigereye.com/security.

About TigerEye

TigerEye is a technology company currently in stealth building sales software. The company was founded by Tracy Young and Ralph Gootee, two co-founders of PlanGrid, a construction productivity software company that was acquired by Autodesk for $875 million in 2018. The company is remote-first, values employees' freedom to choose the best environment to do their work and supports the flexibility they need to be successful in their personal and professional lives.

