Tigermed Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Rapid, Large-Scale Clinical Developmental Services

Tigermed's clinical trial services include regulatory affairs, biometrics, clinical operations and data management, and post-marketing studies. Additionally, its host of value-added clinical services cover areas such as imaging, pharmacovigilance, and central laboratory services.. The company serves nearly 1,900 customers, from emerging local, regional, and pharma and biotech firms to global majors such as AstraZeneca and Merck. The company employs over 5,200 skilled professionals at more than 130 locations worldwide, mainly in China, Korea, India, Australia, the United States, Switzerland, and Romania.

"Tigermed's extensive expertise, advanced technologies, and large-scale coverage in China facilitate rapid, high-quality drug development to address unmet medical needs," said Khushbu Jain, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "It has participated in developing the first domestically produced Chidamide—peripheral T-cell lymphoma; biosimilar-rituximab injection—non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; GANOVO—hepatitis C; and an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor—non-small cell lung carcinoma. The company is anticipating approval by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its third-generation EGFR inhibitors, which is expected to take just 20 months to complete."

Tigermed's response to the COVID-19 pandemic truly exemplifies its commitment to service, social responsibility, and patients, accelerating potentially life-saving therapies to market. The company answered the Human Genetic Resources Administration of China's (HGRAC) call-to-action and became involved in clinical trials. Tigermed's continuous improvement cycle, alongside customer needs and market trends, is leading it into the next stage of the evolving CRO market.

"Tigermed has been steadily developing its expertise and service portfolio to align with a more complex global clinical trial and regulatory landscape," noted Jain. "With a proven track record of taking drugs to market, regulatory compliance on par with international standards, and service excellence, Tigermed continues to grow. Its patient-centric and partner-focused framework is expected to keep it at the forefront of the Chinese CRO market in the coming years."

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan," said Xiaochun Cao, Co-founder, Executive Director and General Manager of Tigermed. "Since our inception in 2004, we have always been committed to supporting our clients in the best possible way to address the unmet medical needs. We will continue to excel in clinical trials benefit of our clients and patients worldwide by providing services with fundamental principles like quality, innovation, integrity, and ethical conduct at the core of everything we do."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

