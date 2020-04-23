TigerRisk Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Flexpoint Ford

STAMFORD, Conn., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerRisk Partners LLC, a leading risk, capital and strategic advisor to the global insurance and reinsurance industry, today announced a partnership with Flexpoint Ford LLC, a private equity investment firm specializing in the financial services and healthcare industries. This transaction will enhance TigerRisk's ability to assist clients and provide additional capital and expertise in this unprecedented market environment.

TigerRisk's management team, including CEO and Co-Founder Rod Fox, and President Rob Bredahl, will remain in their current roles. Current employees will remain significant shareholders in the company.

"Our partnership with Flexpoint Ford will provide us with the added resources to help our clients navigate this difficult period, capitalize on a dynamic competitive landscape and continue our strong growth trajectory," said Rod Fox. "As an independent firm with significant employee ownership, TigerRisk will remain committed to providing the same level of high-quality client service, innovation and execution which has served as the foundation of our success over the past 12 years."

Rob Bredahl, President of TigerRisk, added, "This milestone demonstrates the value of the TigerRisk platform and is a testament to our employees' hard work, dedication and commitment to building a business focused on providing excellent advice and service to our customers. Flexpoint's deep experience in the insurance sector and shared vision for TigerRisk's growth will position us to extend our reach through further talent acquisition and the expansion of new products and geographies."

Chris Ackerman, Managing Director of Flexpoint Ford said, "We have known the TigerRisk team for many years and are thrilled to partner with such a talented group of executives and employees as they continue to build on the market-leading platform the team has established."

Dominic Hood, Principal of Flexpoint Ford, added, "TigerRisk has a well-established reputation for providing best-in-class innovative solutions across the capital spectrum and we are excited to have the company at the epicenter of our insurance portfolio as we partner with TigerRisk on their next phase of growth."

TigerRisk, founded in 2008, is a privately held company which provides a differentiated and holistic approach to reinsurance, capital markets and technology & analytics. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, the company has some 200 employees with 10 offices in the U.S., Bermuda and the U.K. TigerRisk has grown to become the fourth largest reinsurance broker in the world.

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has raised over $4.3 billion in capital and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed numerous investments in the insurance industry across property and casualty carriers, insurance distribution, and claims adjusting.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is acting as legal advisor to TigerRisk Partners. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal advisor to Flexpoint Ford.

About TigerRisk Partners LLC

TigerRisk Partners LLC, founded in 2008, is a leading risk, capital and strategic advisor to the insurance and reinsurance industries. TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory (TCMA), a broker dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a member of FINRA and a member of SIPC, is a wholly owned subsidiary providing clients strategic advice on mergers, acquisitions, and capital markets products and transactions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, TigerRisk has offices in Stamford, New York, Bermuda, London, Minneapolis, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Tampa and Raleigh.

About Flexpoint Ford, LLC

Flexpoint Ford, LLC is a private equity investment firm that has raised more than $4.3 billion in capital and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the healthcare and financial services industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments in more than 30 companies across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

