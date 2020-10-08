TigerRisk Roundtable with Reinsurance Experts Featured in Third Demotech Webinar on 2020 Florida Storm Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc., the first rating service to review and rate independent, regional, and specialty insurance companies and the rating service of choice for residential property insurers focused on Florida, announces third installment of its 2020 storm season series. Each webinar has been self-contained.

The third webinar will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. The final webinar in the series is on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

All webinars begin at 10:30 AM EST and conclude no later than 11:30 am EST.

Anticipated itinerary and agenda for the upcoming webinar:

- Greeting, antitrust statement and opening comments Demotech - Introduction and opening comments Rob Badahl, TigerRisk - Capital markets & advisory – M&A, Capital Raises

Insurer & Reinsurer Jarad Madea. - Reinsurance market update James Few, TigerRisk, London

Marc Lauricella, US/BDA, TigerRisk - Reinsurer panel "What May be Ahead in 2021" Brian O'Neill, TigerRisk

James Hole, Cincinnati Reinsurance

Tony Rettino, Elementum Advisors

David Bigley, Sompo International - Storm updates Anna Neely, TigerRisk - Questions and answers TigerRisk and Demotech - Closing thoughts Joseph Petrelli, Demotech

To register, follow this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/6559024872812863756

Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of independent, regional, and specialty insurers. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech reviews more than 400 insurers operating in the US. Visit www.demotech.com for additional information.

TigerRisk Partners

Rob Badahl, Marc Lauricella, James Few, Brian O'Neill, and Anna Neely will represent TigerRisk. Formed in 2008, TigerRisk Partners is a privately-held reinsurance broker and risk/capital management advisor with a selective list of current and prospective customers. They focus on challenging the status quo where both customers and reinsurance partners benefit from their market knowledge and innovative analytical platform. TigerRisk has a team of experts who assume the roles of problem solver, innovator, and sophisticated financial solutions provider. The depth of resident intellectual capital, market knowledge, and industry relationships enable them to provide unparalleled creativity and service.

CINCINNATI RE®

The Cincinnati Insurance Company's core, agency-centered business model and financial strength – combined with consolidation and convergence in the reinsurance market – put Cincinnati in position to build a lasting, best-in-class reinsurance operation, known as Cincinnati Re. Cincinnati Re brings the Cincinnati experience to reinsurance. Their team of experts will work with you and your reinsurance intermediary to understand the risks you face and to design and participate in the solutions you need. They seek to build long-term relationships, while also acting in unique situations where their capital and risk appetite can combine to help meet your objectives.

Elementum Advisors, LLC

Elementum Advisors, LLC is an independently-operated, SEC-registered alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural event reinsurance investments. The Latin word Elementum, meaning element or first principle, was chosen to emphasize their focus on natural catastrophe event exposed investment strategies and dedication to clients. The Elementum team possesses a track record of portfolio management experience across a range of risk-linked investment mandates, from more liquid catastrophe bonds to higher alpha collateralized reinsurance investments.

Sompo International Reinsurance

With experienced underwriting teams operating in key markets worldwide, Sompo International Reinsurance brings to each account specialized capabilities for a wide range of reinsurance products and a depth of understanding of local cultures. Their disciplined approach to risk management and claims handling, coupled with strong analytical skills, enables them to provide broad multiline capability to successfully underwrite risks across their clients' insurance portfolios.

