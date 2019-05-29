TIGERSHARES Announces Brand Change and Name Change for the TIGERSHARES China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGERSHARES will change the fund name of its "TIGERSHARES China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF (TTTN)". The new name of the Fund will be the "UP Fintech China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF". TIGERSHARES will also change its own brand name, from "TIGERSHARES", to "UP Fintech Asset Management". The new website domain will be www.upfintecham.com.

We anticipate that the ETF name change, the brand name change, and the website domain change will become effective on May 31st, 2019. The Index that the Fund tracks is not changing its name or methodology. The Fund's ticker symbol will not change.

About TIGERSHARES

TIGERSHARES is the asset management arm of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), known as "Tiger Brokers" in Asia. TIGERSHARES is the investment advisor to the TIGERSHARES China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF. Tiger Brokers is an online brokerage and fintech firm whose mobile-driven trading platforms enable investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on major exchanges around the world. The company's shareholders include technology giants such as Xiaomi and Interactive Brokers, as well as renowned venture capital firms such as China Growth Capital and Zhen Fund.

For additional information on UP Fintech Asset Management and the UP Fintech China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF, please visit www.upfintecham.com, or email info@tigershares.com.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. The value of the Fund's investments in Chinese securities will be impacted by the economic, political, diplomatic, and social conditions within China and to be more volatile than the performance of more geographically diversified funds. China is generally considered an emerging market country and investments in Chinese securities carry the risks associated with emerging markets, as well as risks particular to the region. Investments in emerging markets may be subject to the risk of abrupt and severe price declines and their financial markets often lack liquidity. Returns on investments in foreign securities could be more volatile than, or trail the returns on, investments in U.S. securities. Certain securities held by the Fund may be difficult (or impossible) to buy or sell at the time and at the price the Fund would like due to a variety of factors, including general market conditions, the perceived financial strength of the issuer, specific restrictions on resale of the securities, infrequent trading, or lack of market participants. ETF shares are not redeemable with the issuing fund other than in large Creation Unit aggregations. Instead, investors must buy or sell ETF Shares in the secondary market with the assistance of a stockbroker. In doing so, the investor may incur brokerage commissions and may pay more than net asset value when buying and receive less than net asset value when selling. The NAV of the Fund's shares is calculated each day the national securities exchanges are open for trading as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), normally 4:00 p.m. Eastern time (the "NAV Calculation Time"). Shares are bought and sold at market price (closing price) not NAV. Market price returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 pm Eastern Time (when NAV is normally determined).

The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC which is not affiliated with Wealthn LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Fund. Wealthn LLC is doing business as TIGERSHARES. Cantor Fitzgerald is the fund's lead market maker.

The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and a free hardcopy of the prospectus may be obtained by calling +1-800-614-0004. Read carefully before investing.

Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and are not recommendations to buy or sell any security. For current holdings of the ETF, please click here.

