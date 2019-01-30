Tight Supply, Rising Mortgage Rates, and High Prices Slowed 2018 Home Sales, Lenders Say

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An insufficient supply of homes for sale, rising interest rates, and high prices sapped home sales in 2018, according to a Fannie Mae survey of mortgage lenders conducted in the fourth quarter. The surveyed senior mortgage executives said increasing the housing stock and offering consumer subsidies, such as a first-time homebuyer tax credit, could improve affordability for low- and moderate-income homebuyers.

Fannie Mae's latest Mortgage Lender Sentiment Survey® (MLSS) included a special section to better understand the drivers behind tepid 2018 home sales growth, as well as ways to improve affordability for low- and moderate-income homebuyers. The survey found that 48 percent of lenders polled said the primary reason for slow home sales growth last year was "an insufficient supply of homes available for sale," while 24 percent of lenders tied the slowdown to rising interest rates. Twenty percent said high home prices hurt sales. Only 2 percent of lenders believed that "insufficient consumer income" was behind the decline in home sales, while another 2 percent reported that a "lack of mortgage products tailored for first-time buyers or low- to moderate-income families" drove the decline.

When asked for the most helpful idea to improve affordability for low- and moderate-income homebuyers, 45 percent of lenders surveyed cited "increasing the supply of housing stock," 18 percent cited "offering consumer subsidies," and 10 percent cited "offering more loan choices."

The subsidies to consumers could come in the form of down payment assistance, assistance for closing costs, or a first-time homebuyer tax credit. Increasing the housing stock could be assisted by easing zoning regulations and density restrictions and renovating existing stock.

Finally, lenders reported that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could help alleviate the housing affordability gap with grants and incentives to fund affordable development. Other suggestions from those surveyed included consolidating and standardizing state and local down payment assistance programs and offering closing costs assistance, as well as mortgage loans to fund renovations and special loan programs for first-time home buyers.

The fourth quarter MLSS was conducted between October 31 and November 12.

