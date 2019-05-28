Tigo and Ismael Cala Foundations present bold new educational project in Guatemala on leadership and emotional intelligence

GUATEMALA CITY, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tigo and Ismael Cala Foundations have presented a project entitled "Flying a Kite" in Guatemala to help public educational institutions create a learning environment conducive to developing positive leadership, and students who are committed to the world around them.

The program was officially introduced at the Instituto Santa Elena III, in Guatemala City. Activities featured the presence of the country's educational authorities and the launching of training for 500 students and 30 facilitators.

"Flying a Kite" consists of a series of training sessions that enable students and instructors to increase their self-knowledge, skills, leadership potential and emotional intelligence. By the same token, it seeks to help young people enhance their capacity based on empathy and consideration of others, through initiatives in entrepreneurship and reducing the concept of violence as a control mechanism.

"The Ismael Cala Foundation is strongly committed to our projects in Guatemala. We believe that this experience will serve as a solid basis for offering similar initiatives in Latin America. We are convinced that the educational factor will be the driving force for change in the region," said Ismael Cala.

Addressed to students from first to third grade, the program will begin at five institutions of public education in Guatemala.

"At the Tigo Foundation, one of the pillars of our work is education. And now with the 'Flying a Kite' project, we are thrilled to be expanding our support to students at mixed levels, and thus contribute to the development of new positive leaders for Guatemalan society," explained Melanie Reimers, executive director of the Tigo Foundation.

In addition, as part of the alliance between the Tigo Foundation and the Ismael Cala Foundation, a "Leadership Classroom" has been built with areas for entrepreneurship where students can interact, conduct research, develop, create and thus expand their horizons.

In terms of the investment, the Tigo Foundation has contributed more than US$ 105,000 and the Ismael Cala Foundation, more than US$ 70,000.

The Ismael Cala Foundation (ICF) is investing in the development of the emotional and educational leadership of at-risk children, adolescents and young people of our region and the Hispanic population of the United States. To accomplish its mission, the ICF has created a number of programs, including the Awarding of Scholarships. Acting in alliance with educational institutions, businesses and other social development organizations, the ICF promotes the education and training of young people through the awarding of scholarships for courses and/or programs of study for personal and professional enhancement, in this way increasing their well-being and social progress.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises