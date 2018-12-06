TIGO Selects Ericsson to Upgrade its Network in Paraguay and Honduras

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by Millicom's TIGO to modernize its radio access network (RAN) across Paraguay and Honduras in a multi-year deal involving the rollout of Ericsson Radio System.

Under this deal, Ericsson will implement the Ericsson Radio System portfolio into approximately 1,000 of TIGO's sites with the first phase taking place in Paraguay and Honduras in 2018. Spending earmarked for this important network modernization project was already contemplated in Millicom's existing investment plans.

The rollout will provide Radio 2219 as well as Radio 4415, enabling full 4x4 MIMO capabilities. The deal also includes indoor coverage through the Radio Dot System and micro radios for hotspot capacity in Paraguay. These installations will improve overall network quality and user experience for TIGO's customers across those countries.

As part of this project, Ericsson will also expand TIGO's existing network and modernize the existing 2G/3G and 4G sites, making the network the best fit for TIGO to deliver 5G and IoT services in the future.

Xavier Rocoplan, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Millicom says: "We continue to be committed to our customers by bringing the best network to them. Working with Ericsson allows us to deploy the latest mobile technologies that are an important component for our path evolving to 5G and IoT capabilities."

Arun Bansal, President of Ericsson in Europe and Latin America, says: "We listened to TIGO and understood their urgency to have 5G-ready infrastructure to stay at the forefront of customer service in Paraguay and Honduras. Through this partnership, we are deploying our state-of-the-art Ericsson Radio System that offers quicker time to market and superior network performance."

Since its launch in 2015, Ericsson has delivered Ericsson Radio System to more than 240 service providers worldwide, enabling them to address growth opportunities and transform their radio networks with 5G-ready, multi-standard solutions and a modular architecture. It delivers industry-leading performance on the smallest site footprint with the lowest energy consumption.

