Tigre USA Announces Guilherme Bornholdt as New General Manager

He will oversee all operations for Tigre USA continuing to support Tigre to achieve its strategic goals.

Grupo Tigre is the South American leader on building materials in PVF (pipes, valves, and fittings) with a presence in 40 countries, Grupo Tigre has 10 factories in Brazil where it was founded, and 14 through the Americas including our United States location in Janesville, Wisconsin.

The brand represents high quality, exceptional customer service and innovation everywhere Grupo Tigre is present.

Guilherme Bornholdt [email protected]

SOURCE Tigre USA

Related Links

www.tigre.com

