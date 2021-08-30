Tijoh Launches Design All Things

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tijoh, a multidisciplinary portfolio company operating in the digital space, has announced the launch of Design All Things, a platform enabling businesses to access custom creative assets for a low, flat fee.

Design All Things is a web-based platform with a mission to make design accessible. With three guiding principles, Design All Things is focused on ensuring the platform itself is accessible, affordable and accountable.

"Design has always been a pain point for brands. Getting consistent quality, quick turnarounds and being completely happy with the delivered product were always an ongoing struggle. We experienced it ourselves as we were trying to scale our business and we've seen it with the clients that we work with. So, we took the issues we've experienced and simply decided to develop a platform that answered all of the pain points we knew existed. We provide low, flat-rate costs (versus the hourly fees most companies charge), guaranteed 100% satisfaction, provide unlimited revisions for any design asset purchased, ensured we had an easy to use platform for customers and had a dedicated Customer Success Manager assigned to the project. Lastly, we have a creative standard review process to make sure what we delivered to customers was something we were going to be proud of adding our name to," says Johnathan Chen, the Chief Strategist and Co-founder of Tijoh.

To learn more, go to www.designallthings.com or sign up for free at https://www.designallthings.com/sign-up/

About Tijoh: Founded in 2020, Tijoh is a multi-disciplinary portfolio company developing businesses that grow and innovate within the digital space. The company's core focus is to be digital-first in everything they do. Tijoh currently owns and manages TwoPlayer, 5&5 Restaurant Consulting, balanwork, and Design All Things. For more information about Tijoh, please visit https://www.tijoh.com/

Media Contact:

Kelli Miller

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

