Tika Sumpter, Anne Burrell, Stephen A. Smith, Patti LaBelle, and More Bring a Power-Packed Month This May on the Hit Talk Show "Money Making Conversations," Hosted by Rushion McDonald

ATLANTA, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time EMMY®-winning producer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and branding guru Rushion McDonald hosts a milestone month this May, with a power-packed lineup of incredible actors, artists, executives, entrepreneurs, and creative personalities on his popular podcast and syndicated radio talk show "Money Making Conversations." Celebrating the third anniversary of "Money Making Conversations" this month, McDonald and his guests create an inspiring hub of motivation, wellness, and succeeding in diverse industries, covering entertainment, sports, content and brand creation, entrepreneurship, financial protection, and more. "Money Making Conversations" hosted by Rushion McDonald is available on www.MoneyMakingConversations.com and across digital platforms, satellite networks and syndicated radio including: Spotify, iHeartRadio podcast, Apple Podcast, YouTube, Spreaker, Stitcher, Alexa, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channels 141 on Howard University's Campus, and 142 on HBCU Campuses, and multiple stations across the U.S in North Carolina and South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Louisiana, Alabama, Texas, California, among other states.

Rushion McDonald-Host

The lineup of guests* featured on "Money Making Conversations" this May include: Actress/Producer Tika Sumpter (Starring on ABC's "Mixed-ish"), and Thai Randolph (Executive VP and GM of Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Network), Co-Founders of Sugaberry, a lifestyle brand and digital platform catering to moms of color; Chef Anne Burrell, Co-Host of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition" and Best-selling Cookbook Author; Stephen A. Smith, Journalist, Commentator, Co-Host of ESPN's "First Take," and Radio Personality; Patti LaBelle, GRAMMY®-winning Icon, Actress, and Entrepreneur of Patti's Good Life food products; Actress/Comedian/Producer Yvonne Orji (HBO's "Insecure" and her own upcoming HBO comedy special, Co-Host of "Jesus and Jollof" podcast); Aisha Tyler, Actress (CBS "Criminal Minds"), Comedian, Director, and Entrepreneur of Courage and Stone cocktails; Dusty Baker, Legendary MLB Player and Manager, Founder of Baker Family Wines and Baker Energy Team, a renewable energy company; Actress Adriyan Rae (Starring on Syfy's series "Vagrant Queen"); Actress Radha Mitchell (Lionsgate's new horror thriller "Dreamkatcher," "Finding Neverland," "Olympus Has Fallen"); Jimmy Wong, Actor (Disney's upcoming film "Mulan," Sony's upcoming film "Wish Dragon", "Video Game High School"), Co-Host/Creator of hit YouTube channel Feast of Fiction and Co-Author of "The Feast of Fiction Kitchen" cookbook; Actor Nyambi Nyambi (CBS All Access "The Good Fight," "Mike & Molly," "Blindspotting"); Cocoa Brown, Comedian, Actress (Tyler Perry's "For Better or Worse," FOX's "9-1-1"); Jeff Clanagan, Award-winning Producer and Founder of Codeblack Films, President of Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Network and HartBeat Digital; Camille Tucker, Co-Writer of Lifetime's Hit Movie "The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel"; Theresa "Resa B." Luster, Senior Brand Manager at Luster Products, Inc. where she leads the Luster's Pink haircare brand; Mychel "Snoop" Dillard, Serial Entrepreneur, Co-Owner of Escobar restaurants and Members Only venture with 2 Chainz, Owner of Remedy Spa & Salon Suites, Hookah Hideaway, Party Bus Kings; Shanti Das, Music Industry Veteran, Motivational Speaker, Mental Health Advocate, and Founder/Executive Director of non-profit Silence the Shame; Brandon "Puncho" Williams, CEO & Owner of Puncho's Late-Nite Fry Trap pop-up kitchen; Herman Dolce, CEO of Bella Sloane Enterprises, which provides clients with credit repair services, financial education, and business funding, and Co-Founder of the Blueprint Foundation; and Terry Brown, Owner of Armor Bearer Protective Services, providing VIP/executive/celebrity personal protection.

Rushion McDonald produces "Money Making Conversations" through his multimedia company 3815 Media, where he is the business manager for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and was the Chief Marketing Officer for the Air National Guard's national account for recruitment and retention in the 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, DC. Bringing McDonald's business and entertainment expertise together with the expertise and illuminating journeys to success, building careers, and maintaining personal wellness from his guests, "Money Making Conversations" features CEOs, celebrities, entrepreneurs, industry decision makers, motivational speakers, media personalities, and writers. A multiple EMMY® and NAACP Image Award winner, Rushion McDonald is a television and film producer, sitcom writer, branding architect, award-winning baker, and he's written and produced for Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Steve Harvey, and managed multi-million dollar deals and campaigns.

