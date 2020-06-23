Tikal Center Appoints AT Innovations as its Distributor in Vietnam

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Tikal Center, the innovative developer of business communications technologies for intelligent call center operations and services, today announced that the company has signed an agreement with AT Innovations for the distribution of its Tikal Call Center solution and its soon-to-be released self-service SOHO offering in Vietnam.

AT Innovations is currently recruiting a network of sales channel partners, including resellers, managed service providers and system integration firms, throughout Vietnam.

"We see strong potential for the Tikal Call Center in Vietnam, especially for enterprises that are looking to modernize their call center operations and replace their outdated legacy systems, as well for Tikal's upcoming self-service SOHO solution, which will address the growing requirements of the large SME segment in our country," explained Le Anh Tuan, Managing Director at AT Innovations. "Tikal offers important value with its advanced capabilities and flexible deployment options at a price point that we expect will attract significant traction in Vietnam."

AT Innovations has already deployed a number of proof-of-concept trials of the Tikal Call Center with potential customers in several key vertical markets.

"Vietnam and its economy are growing rapidly and our strategic relationship with AT Innovations will provide us with wide access to the attractive market opportunities for our call center solutions in the country," said Doron Dovrat, CEO of Tikal Center. "We have already completed full knowledge transfer to AT Innovations' team, which along with the fact that our Cloud-based call center solutions are easy to install and configure, will enable customers in Vietnam to receive excellent local support."

Tikal also reports that the company has added additional sales channel and go-to-market partners in Thailand, the Philippines and Tanzania.

About Tikal Center

Tikal Center and its innovative business communications technologies are powering intelligent call center operations and services of all customer types and sizes around the world. The company's Tikal Call Center is a single, unified platform that includes a full feature set for inbound, outbound and blended operations with advanced AI-driven features, reporting and management controls. The modern architecture of the Tikal Call Center allows for flexible integration with external applications and facilitates rapid deployment in any Cloud environment or on premise scenario. The Tikal Call Center serves as a technology platform for the company's go-to-market partners to add value and deliver call center solutions and services to their customers. For more information, please visit www.tikalcenter.com.

About AT Innovations

AT Innovations works with leading international technology providers to bring intelligent solutions to Vietnam. AT Innovations has a strong reputation among a wide network of innovation-driven companies in Vietnam for deploying technologies that solve business and operational challenges in the digital era. For more information, please visit www.atin.com.vn.

Press Contact

Tony Miller

+1-617-418-3024

[email protected]

SOURCE Tikal Center

Related Links

http://www.tikalcenter.com

