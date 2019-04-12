Tikcro Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

Apr 12, 2019, 07:00 ET

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

High Level Pre-Clinical Results Showed in AACR 2019 Annual Conference

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF), a pre-clinical stage developer of antibodies for cancer immune-therapy, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Aviv Boim, CEO of Tikcro, commented, "We continue to progress on our cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 (CTLA-4) antibody which shows strong comparative results in pre-clinical cancer inhibition assays. We presented at the AACR 2019 annual conference high-level pre-clinical results and had the opportunity to communicate with several entities in this field. Treatment with a CTLA-4 antibody continues to gain traction. Development efforts aim to increase its efficacy and reduce immune-related adverse effects. Based on pre-clinical results, our novel CTLA-4 antibody has the potential to address these needs and to offer higher efficacy and lower side effects."

Several pharma companies, including Tikcro, are pursuing new CTLA-4 antibodies to further broaden its clinical scope and to reduce immune related adverse effects.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $421,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $277,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Financial Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2018
Net loss for the full year 2018 was $1.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

As of December 31, 2018, the company reported $5.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits.

About Tikcro Technologies
Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) supports early stage development in growth areas, with a focus on biotechnology projects originated in Israeli academic centers. Tikcro is engaged with development of certain antibodies selected and verified in pre-clinical trials with a focus on antibodies targeting immune modulator pathways for cancer treatment. For more information, visit Tikcro's website at www.tikcro.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Certain of the statements contained herein may be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks related to our ability to raise financing and the risks related to early stage biotechnology projects, including, but not limited to, obtaining required licenses at reasonable commercial terms, the development, testing, regulatory approval and commercialization of our proposed products, intellectual property rights, competition, exposure to lawsuits and dependence on key suppliers and personnel. Such risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Form 20-F. Actual results may materially differ. Results of operations in any past period should not be considered indicative of the results to be expected for future periods.  We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking information.

Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

 Condensed Balance Sheets

(US dollars in thousands)










December 31, 
2018

Unaudited

December 31,
2017

Audited

Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

$

280

$

6,562


Short-term bank deposits

5,015





Receivables and other financial asset

52

21


     Total current assets

5,347

6,583









    Property and equipment, net

100

125









     Total assets

$

5,447

$

6,708








Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Other current liabilities

$

300

$

309









Shareholders' equity

5,147

6,399









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,447

$

6,708

Tikcro Technologies Ltd.
Statements of Operations
(US dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 



































Three Months Ended 
December 31, 


Year  Ended December
31,




2018

2017

2018

2017











Research and development

expenses

$

164

$

145

 

$

 

692

 

$

 

678











General and administrative expenses, net

283

171

 

766

 

618











Total operating expenses

447

316

1,458

1,296











Operating loss

(447)

(316)

(1,458)

(1,296)












Financial income, net

26

39

53

45












Net loss

$

(421)

$

(277)

$

(1,405)

$

(1,251)











Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

(0.04)

$

(0.03)

 

$

 

(0.14)

 

$

 

(0.13)




















Weighted average number of shares
used computing basic and diluted
loss per share

9,879

9,879

 

 

9,879

 

 

9,879










SOURCE Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

