Tikcro Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

Oct 30, 2020, 08:30 ET

HADERA, Israel, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"We reduced our operating expenses and continue to consider businesses for a reverse merger and other corporate alternatives, said Aviv Boim, CEO of Tikcro. 

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $96,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $248,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2020, the company reported $4.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $192,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $519,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

About Tikcro Technologies

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB: TIKRF) has developed certain antibodies selected and verified in pre-clinical trials with a focus on antibodies targeting immune modulator pathways for cancer treatment. For more information, visit Tikcro's website at www.tikcro.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks related to our ability to sell or license the rights to our CTLA-4 antibody on reasonable terms or at all, our ability to identify an attractive business for a reverse merger and, if we do, our ability to consummate the merger on reasonable terms. Such risks and uncertainties are set forth in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Form 20-F. Actual results may materially differ. Results of operations in any past period should not be considered indicative of the results to be expected for future periods.  We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking information.

Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(US dollars in thousands)










June 30, 
2020
Unaudited

December 31,
2019

Audited

Assets





Current assets





Cash, cash equivalents and short-term
  bank deposits

$

4,077

$

4,273


Restricted cash

83

83


Receivables and other financial asset

28

40


     Total current assets

4,188

4,396









Property and equipment, net

-

26











     Total assets

$

4,188

$

4,422








Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Other current liabilities

$

157

$

200










157

200









Shareholders' equity

4,031

4,222









Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity

$

4,188

$

4,422











Tikcro Technologies Ltd.

Statements of Operations

(US dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended 

Six Months Ended 

June 30,  

  June 30,  


2020

2019

2020

2019









  Research and development 

$

-

$

128



  expenses

$

-

$

265









  General and administrative
  expenses, net

110

141


287

221









  Total operating expenses

110

269

221

552









  Operating loss

-110

-269

-221

-552










  Financial income, net

14

21

29

33










  Net loss

$

-96

$

-248

$

-192

$

-519









  Basic and diluted net loss per share

$

-0.01

$

-0.03



$

-0.02

$

-0.05










Weighted average number of shares
used computing basic and diluted
loss per share








9,879

9,879

9,879

9,879

