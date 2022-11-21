TIKI® Brand Gives the Gift of Ambiance This Holiday Season

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The peak of holiday shopping season has arrived, and TIKI® Brand is excited to offer the gift of ambiance with a selection of smokeless fire pits perfect for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Whether you are shopping for family, a friend, or are looking to gift something to yourself, TIKI® Brand has you covered.

TIKI® Brand offers two highly-rated smokeless fire pits, the Patio Fire Pit and Portable Fire Pit. Both are thoughtfully designed with the consumer in mind, offering a smokeless experience, an ash pan for easy clean-up, four-foot heat radius, innovative air flow system, stainless-steel burning chamber, and sleek Mid-Century Modern design.

"The holidays and TIKI® Brand go hand in hand," stated Jessica Lindquist, vice president, consumer marketing at TIKI® Brand. "There is no better way to connect with friends and family than by sharing special moments around the fire. Our smokeless fire pits are the perfect holiday gift to show the special people in your life how much you care."

Both the Patio Fire Pit and Portable Fire Pit come with a weatherproof cover and Wood Packs for an instant, predictable fire. They are delivered right to your door with free shipping and simple assembly, taking the stress out of holiday shopping.

Just in time for the holiday season, TIKI Brand® is also offering new online deals, making it even easier to shop. Whether you are looking to participate in Black Friday, Cyber Monday or are waiting to start shopping until December, visit tikbrand.com for a wide selection of holiday sales on fire pits, accessories and other outdoor goods.

About TIKI® Brand

TIKI® Brand is a brand extension of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI. The TIKI® Brand features a full line of decorative torches and torch fuels, BiteFighter® LED String Lights, and fire pits that enhance the consumer's backyard, making it the best room of the house. TIKI® Brand is the leader in outdoor torches and torch fuel, and is sold at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit tikibrand.com.

SOURCE TIKI® Brand