TikTok Beauty Star Abby Roberts Signs With KYRA TV

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth entertainment network KYRA has announced the signing of 18-year-old TikTok and Instagram beauty sensation, Abby Roberts. She joins Noen Eubanks as the most recent high-growth talent added to the KYRA network, after being spotted through their in-house proprietary algorithm that helps unearth emerging talent across social platforms.

KYRA specializes in working with Gen Z talent to create digital franchises by producing premium, long-form weekly TV shows hosted on YouTube and creating regular content for social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. According to Sensor Tower, in March alone "TikTok's global downloads jumped 51 percent year-over-year to 199 million." With the partnership, KYRA is doubling down on their in-house technology.

"The proprietary tool we built in early 2019 has been instrumental in us finding and signing the most exciting Gen Z talent, essentially allowing us to eliminate the guesswork typically involved in recruiting new talent. We're constantly tracking the growth of hundreds of millions of accounts around the world and when we come across someone exciting that also feels right for the KYRA brand then we're quick to move. Both Noen and Abby were discovered this way - the tool is absolutely crucial to our talent recruitment at Kyra." said Nick Dart, KYRA CTO.

With over 10M followers Abby is already a household name amongst Gen Z girls and with a monthly reach of 73M her stardom continues to rise. Hailing from Leeds, England, she was one of 2019's breakout social media stars after her creative makeup looks and pop culture transformations began trending on TikTok, eventually catching the eye of Gen Z digital beauty icon James Charles, now a close friend and huge supporter.

{Speak of joining KYRA}, Abby said "I'm super excited to sign with Kyra, and have the opportunity to take what I've done so far by myself to the next level, starting with the launch of my new beauty show on YouTube. I just want to have as much fun as I can doing that, and inspire people with my creativity."

Abby and KYRA will soon go into development for a premium new beauty show that will be hosted on YouTube once Abby relocates to Los Angeles following the return of international travel in the coming months. In the meantime, KYRA will build a production team around Abby and focus on increased content posting and growth across TikTok and Instagram to further grow Abby's brand in advance of launching her new show.

When speaking about the newest partnership KYRA co-founder Devran Karaca said: "We're incredibly excited to welcome Abby and start working together - she will be the next face of the beauty industry for this generation, mark my words. She has an incredible future ahead of her and we have no doubts that together we can create something with a real positive impact on Gen Z."

KYRA is a youth entertainment network launched in London in 2017. Created to pioneer video in a fast-evolving digital world, the KYRA mission is to champion positivity and provide Gen Z with inspiration and entertainment in an age typified by scare-media and fake news. KYRA works with premier Gen Z talent to create premium, long-form shows on YouTube watched obsessively by millions of young people around the world. Since launching KYRA content has reached over 180M people, clocking over 3B minutes in watch time.

