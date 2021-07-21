TikTok Names Tinuiti First US Independent Agency to Receive Campaign Management Badge within TikTok Marketing Partner Program

The TikTok Campaign Management badge empowers Tinuiti to help clients develop first-ever social marketing experiences that will drive true accountability and measurable impact within a brand's larger media mix. It also expands Tinuiti's influencer program connecting brands to high-impact creators, facilitating best-in-class content creation and reducing barriers to activating on TikTok.

"This Campaign Management badge distinguishes Tinuiti as an innovative social partner for our clients who will now have access to creative opportunities that otherwise would not have been available to them. TikTok continues to make great strides with its ad offerings, especially around shoppable experiences and creator partnerships," says Kolin Kleveno, SVP, Addressable Media, Tinuiti. "Our focus will be on driving more sophisticated activations across all parts of the funnel with TikTok friendly creative and proper measurement to assess the business value of the platform."

Tinuiti has previously partnered with TikTok to develop a measurement playbook to serve as a best-in-class approach to paid media on the platform. Tinuiti already has proven success boosting client brand performance across TikTok including Revlon who exploded TikTok Topview with 10M Amazon store visits and 224K likes.

"Through TikTok For Business, we're building new opportunities for marketers to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community," said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok. "We're thrilled to collaborate with some of the most strategic and trusted leaders in the advertising industry and continue giving marketers access to more tools to successfully create, measure and optimize ad campaigns on TikTok. We can't wait to collaborate with partners to bring a creative and joyful experience to our brand partners and the broader TikTok community."

Tinuiti looks at data holistically and not in silos by leveraging Mobius, its suite of AI-enabled marketing intelligence and media activation technology, it helps clients optimize and understand data to achieve business goals. Mobius will enable clients to use TikTok as a branding and consideration vehicle, with greater opportunities for scalable media budgets to deliver results CMO's are responsible for.

Tinuiti recently unveiled its new Influencer Marketing program with the appointment of 15-year veteran Crystal Duncan as SVP of Influencer Marketing to lead and develop the new capability, with the future of Influencer Marketing having a heavy data and technology focus, Tinuiti will utilize influencers across the entire customer journey including TikTok.

Tinuiti has been recognized with a number of accreditations and recently received the Facebook Premium Marketing Partner certification and the Amazon Advertising Partner Network badge.

In December 2020, Tinuiti announced a partnership with New Mountain Capital, a leading growth-oriented investment firm with $28 billion in assets under management. In March 2021, Tinuiti acquired The Ortega Group, deepening its position as an Amazon market leader.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across the Triopoly of Google, Facebook and Amazon, with over $2.2 billion in digital media under management and over 800 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV and more, Tinuiti drives revenue for clients via strategy and channel specialization. Each solution is delivered leveraging Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com.

