TikTok Viral COSRX Skincare Products of 2022 That are Worth the Hype is on Sale This BFCM

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a derm favorite skincare brand that produces simple but effective products to target skin concerns in a gentle way, announced the sale of its viral TikTok skincare products on Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday (BFCM) from November 24 - 28.

COSRX Snail Essence & Cream

TikTok is filled with countless viral content of beauty products, but are they worth the hype? Thank goodness, COSRX are rounding up a list of their TikTok-famous products, so you don't have to do the research. The Amazon BFCM will be the perfect opportunity to grab COSRX's TikTok approved, best-selling, consumer loved skincare products at amazing bargains.

Here are COSRX's best-performing product deals for this Amazon BFCM 2022:

Master Patch Original Fit

The COSRX Master Patch Original Fit currently sells at an incredible rate of one every 25 seconds. As a No. 1 seller on Amazon in the Beauty & Personal Care category (and the 'Amazon Choice' for spot patches), backed by more than 10,500 glowing Amazon reviews, you can choose between packs of 72, 96, 120, or 240 - enough to last you a while! Each pack of these affordable pimple patches contain small, medium, and large hydrocolloid patches to cover and heal breakouts of various sizes with its multi-pronged approach. First, the physical patch helps to keep you from touching and picking at the spot, protects the area and creates an ideal environment which helps speed up the healing process.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

TikTokers aren't the only ones going crazy for the Snail Essence. It has over 20,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon, with many claiming that it works wonders on dry, damaged, and acne-prone skin helping to strengthen the skin barrier and achieve that coveted glass skin.

One shopper raved, "I've been struggling with acne since middle school, and well into college, my face was riddled with acne scars and breakouts. I found this while 'window shopping' on Amazon and expected it to be let down, because it was so cheap... Best decision ever, though. My acne scars are fading, I no longer get breakouts/redness, and my oiliness is toning down, even with moisturizer. Oh, it also absorbs very fast and feels like nothing."

Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream

The Snail Essence has gone viral and Snail Cream is no exception. Containing 92 percent snail secretion filtrate, this lightweight moisturizing cream is hugely popular among beauty TikTokers for its ability to repair skin damage, nourish, and brighten; leaving the skin feeling soft and plump.

Thousands of reviewers have praised the cream's results, calling it a "staple moisturizer," "the holy grail," "I'm a huge fan," and "my new obsession." One reviewer said that it made a "huge improvement in just one week," and "Been using for a couple weeks now and acne has definitely lessened! And my skin isn't dry" adding, "[it] helped clear a bad acne flare-up in about six days of adding it to my routine!"

Propolis Light Ampoule

Propolis has hydrating, antibacterial, healing, and anti-inflammatory properties. That's why it's considered a multi-functional, gold-star ingredient by trusted skincare gurus like James Welsh and Rio-Viera-Newton. COSRX's Propolis Light Ampoule loads 83.25% of black bee Propolis extract which helps deeply moisturize the skin and calm irritation. Recommended to use with the best-selling Full Fit Propolis Synergy Toner for greater synergistic action and efficacy to leave your skin plump and nourished.

If this isn't already in your routine, it's a must-have on your Amazon BFCM shopping list. So, beauty lovers, get ready to shop!

To learn more about COSX promotion products, please visit https://www.amazon.com/cosrx.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Ulta, Revolve, and Dermstore.

Contact:

Hye In Lee

82-2-6357-9606

SOURCE COSRX