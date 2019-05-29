Tile Announces Expansion into Canada As Engineering Hub Opens in Vancouver

Tile Expanding Global Footprint, Launches Office, Expansions in Retail

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Tile, the leading community-powered finding platform, today announces its expansion in the Canadian market with the launch of a new office in Vancouver, British Columbia. With continued market expansions in both Europe and Asia, this will be Tile's first major office opening outside of its HQ in San Mateo, California.

Vancouver is a strategic growth location for Tile, housing a software engineering hub to accelerate innovation and the company's product leadership position. The team of engineers will work on Tile's Platform cloud services and scaling Tile's finding technology embedded in Bluetooth-enabled products like Bose and Skullcandy headphones. The office will also expand Tile's e-commerce capabilities.

"With the launch of our new office, we expect to accelerate the pace of innovation and our leadership in the market," said CJ Prober, Chief Executive Officer of Tile. "It's no secret that Canada is booming as a global tech hub, so expanding here aligns perfectly with our plan to add more Tile-embedded partners and app-based solutions."

The company has hired a head of engineering for the Canadian branch, along with a growing team of backend engineers. The San Mateo office will continue to expand engineering teams and develop hardware and mobile-based solutions that make finding even easier.

"British Columbia is home to a dynamic tech sector and a skilled workforce making it a natural location for Tile's expansion," said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology. "This innovative company is making life better for people by creating good jobs and solving everyday problems. We are excited to welcome Tile to the province."

Canada is one of Tile's leading markets, seeing a 135% sales increase over the past two years and 110% retail footprint growth over the past three years. Further, Tile continues its flagship partner relationship with Vancouver-based Herschel Supply Co., who have worked with Tile to create a collection of wallets and accessories that come fitted with Tile's devices.

In addition to the launch of their headquarters, Tile will expand further into the Canadian retail space with products now available at Costco, Best Buy and other major retailers. Tile will continue to build their engineering team in Vancouver, as well as expand globally, throughout 2019.

About Tile

Tile's mission is to build a world where everyone can find everything that matters. With more than 26 million Tiles sold across 230 countries and territories, Tile's community-powered finding platform locates over 6 million unique items every day. The company is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, GGV Capital and Khosla Ventures. For more information, please visit Tile.com .

SOURCE Tile