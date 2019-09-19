Tile Of Spain Announces The Passport To Creativity Tour Is Now Open For Entries

Passport to Creativity gives architects and interior designers the opportunity to plunge into the world of Spanish ceramic tile with a free trip to Spain alongside a group of industry professionals. Selected participants will partake in the 2020 architectural excursion where they will earn CEU credits and have a chance to attend Cevisama, the International Ceramic Tile and Bath Furnishing Show in Valencia, Spain.

"For the past eight years, the Passport to Creativity tour has been a thrilling opportunity for architects and designers to discover the technical and creative aesthetic benefits of Spanish tile," states Rocamador Rubio Gomez, Director for Tile of Spain. "We are excited to introduce this years group of professionals to the deep history of ceramics in Spanish architecture, as well as how the latest manufacturing innovations have transformed the industry."

To enter, Tile of Spain asks architects and designers to fill out the interest form detailing why they are interested in attending the tour and how their work can benefit from Spanish tile. Forms can be completed on the 2020 Cevisama Interest Form page - https://tileofspainusa.com/cevisama20interest/.

The Tile of Spain 2020 Passport to Creativity Tour will take place in late January with exact dates to be announced in the coming months. The trip includes time to explore multiple regions of Spain while experiencing its world-famous culture including the culinary arts, historical sites and attractions with architectural and design significance. The trip also includes a guided visit to Cevisama 2020, factory and booth tours and an exclusive Tile of Spain press conference. All participants will earn CEU credits.

About Tile of Spain

In Spain, tile makers labor as they have for centuries – pushing their passion for design and innovation to new levels of artisanship. With one of the purest and strongest domestic clays available, Spanish manufacturers have an unparalleled ability to make the end product more diverse. From rustic handmade forms; to technical facades that cool buildings and clean the air; to the impossibly slim, sustainable recycled and ink jet masterpieces that fire the imagination. The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers' Association (ASCER) is the private organization whose primary objective is to support Spain's ceramic tile manufacturers and the industry as a whole by stewarding and promoting the Tile of Spain brand worldwide. A strong global leader, the ceramic tile industry of Spain comprises of over 120 manufacturers concentrated primarily in the province of Castellón. For more about tile produced in Spain, contact Tile of Spain Center at the Trade Commission of Spain, 2655 Le Jeune Road, Suite 1114, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Call 305-446-4387 or visit http://www.tileofspainusa.com.

