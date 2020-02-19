Tile of Spain Companies Present the Latest in Products and Innovations at the 38th Edition of CEVISAMA

During the Tile of Spain Press Conference held at CEVISAMA, Vicente Nomdedeu, the president of The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers' Association (ASCER), highlighted the 2019 production, sales and exports figures that reflect the strength of Spain's industrial sector.

The Spanish tile industry surpassed the levels of success of those obtained in 2018 with overall sales increasing by 4%. With approximately 75% of all sales made abroad, Spain currently exports to 185 countries worldwide with a total export growth of 3% since 2018.

FEATURED TRENDS FOR 2020

The 38th edition of CEVISAMA saw 800 exhibitors showcase their new collections to over 90,000 industry professionals from all over the world. With no shortage of new styles to inspire interior and exterior design, the following highlights the most prominent trends and innovations on display by Tile of Spain USA's featured companies at CEVISAMA 2020:

Modern Metallics:

Neutral tones enhanced by metallic motifs will shine strong this year. The iridescent reflections seen in the Akila collection from Azteca, Stardust collection from Fanal, Iron 4D collection from Museum and Grespania's Patina collection bring an edge of luxury and reflect natural light to visually expand a space.

Artful Inspirations:

Geometric patterns and eccentric graphics make their way back to the forefront of tile design after years of toned-down styles. Whimsical looks including Vives' art déco inspired Pop collection, Aparici's Altea collection, and Arcana's uniquely designed wood-look collection Komi, make bold statements and turn spaces into true works of art.

Calming Colors:

Soft pastels and soothing hues were in abundance at CEVISAMA this year. Travel from Emotion Ceramics, Clash by Rocersa, and the Bow collection from Harmony gradually shift away from the neutral color palette that has been in high demand over the past few years and subtly bring color to interiors. Muted pinks, blues and greens visually enrich environments and lend a relaxing atmosphere.

Three Dimensional Details:

It's not just colors and patterns making waves in 2020. From curved ridges and beveled surfaces to concaved details, manufacturers are experimenting with texture and dimension that quite literally raise the bar in interior design. Wall tiles like the Donna collection by Peronda, the Underground collection from Keraben Grupo, and Natucer's custom D'autore series expertly portray this unique trend to create a one-of-a-kind look.

Resurgence of Shapes and Decorative Tiles:

Iconic and bespoke shaped tile stood out among its conventional counterparts at CEVISAMA. The shapes featured in Cevica's Chintz collection, Roca Tile's Rockart collection, Apavisa's Intuition collection and Onix's Hex XL collection allow for more interesting layouts and bring a sense of sophistication to designs that have not been seen in recent years.

A Return to Traditional Formats: In contrast to unique shapes, traditional formats were in abundance with a return of subway tile in small and square formats. New collections including Pierre by Small Size, Delice by Gayafores, and Antiqua by Equipe offer both interior and exterior solutions for all types of surfaces.

TRANS-HITOS EXHIBIT

The Trans-Hitos Exhibition of Ceramics for Architecture celebrated its 15th anniversary at CEVISAMA in a series of three impressive projects entitled "IDENTITY". The annual Trans-Hitos exhibit, sponsored by Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers' Association (ASCER) and coordinated by the Habitat Area of the Instituto de Tecnología Cerámica (ITC).

"IDENTITY" reflects on the use of ceramic tile as a material for global use in architecture since the XVIII century. Ceramic tile serves as a link both culturally and technologically, accomplishing a relevant role as a functional and aesthetic material which has left a legacy in the history of art and architecture grandiose works that still to this day are reference points for the whole world.

About Tile of Spain

In Spain, tile makers labor as they have for centuries – pushing their passion for design and innovation to new levels of artisanship. With one of the purest and strongest domestic clays available, Spanish manufacturers have an unparalleled ability to make the end product more diverse. From rustic handmade forms; to technical facades that cool buildings and clean the air; to the impossibly slim, sustainable recycled and ink jet masterpieces that fire the imagination. The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers' Association (ASCER) is the private organization whose primary objective is to support Spain's ceramic tile manufacturers and the industry as a whole by stewarding and promoting the Tile of Spain brand worldwide. A strong global leader, the ceramic tile industry of Spain comprises of over 120 manufacturers concentrated primarily in the province of Castellón. For more about tile produced in Spain, contact Tile of Spain Center at the Trade Commission of Spain, 2655 Le Jeune Road, Suite 1114, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Call 305-446-4387 or visit http://www.tileofspainusa.com.

