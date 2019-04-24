Tile of Spain Showcases Trends and Innovations from over 98 Manufacturers at Coverings 2019

Highlights of the Spanish manufactures include:

Luxor by APARICI. Paying homage to glamour of the 20's with a current flair, this exquisite collection exhibits an abundance of veining and color variations within its design.

The Amazonia collection from COLORKER. Encompassing the latest trends of graphic prints, geometric shapes and bold color, the Amazonian collection is full of vibrant details.

DUNE brings to life a wide variety of decorative tile. Different linear designs and a play on light and shadows, the Deluxe collection modernizes the traditional crackle motif for a perfectly imperfect look.

EQUIPE CERAMICAS presents Village. Equipe is playing with new sizes in this collection (5x5" to 2" 1/2x5", 2" 1/2x8"). Available in a range of colors from soft pastels to bold Mediterranean hues, Village is a collection of small sizes with big design.

FANAL introduces Heritage, a collection mimicking the look of natural wood, however presented in a glazed porcelain range that translates well to any aesthetic.

HARMONY introduces Dash. With its grid-like pattern, ever-changing rectangular compositions can be created to combine different shapes and lengths both vertically or horizontally. This collection comes in a 20x20cm format and available in 6 different colors.

A leader in the arena of large formats is INALCO. Senda features grey brushstrokes on a gentle stone-like relief. Delicate, versatile and designed to appeal to all, Senda is ideal for both commercial and residential use.

LIVING CERAMICS introduces Allure, a collection of ceramic tile that conveys the strength, character and temperament of the stone on which it is inspired. Veins are carefully treated to highlight its personality and a brush hammered finish evokes the texture of the natural stone it replicates. Living Ceramicas was also honored at Coverings 2019 for Best in Show.

METROPOL presents the Arc Collection, a reinterpretation of industrial sheet metal with subtle shade variations for a natural effect. Arc is available in both floor and wall tile formats.

Spanish manufacturer NATUCER brings back the basics with impactful designs and finishes using subway tiles. The Piastrella collection moves the traditional subway tiles one step further with vibrant colors, irregular borders, mixed finishes, intricate designs and striking reliefs.

VIVES also brings charismatic personality to the scene with Hanami. This collection blends a timeless style with modern hues to express a certain joie de vivre through color and design.

REALONDA's Donegal series is a fresh take on the classic terracotta look. This new collection combines natural tones with decorative design and is available in trending hexagonal shape.

SALONI introduces Foundry, a collection that pairs worn metal with delicate detail resulting in an industrial chic look.

TAU extends its wildly successful Ascale collection with Belvedere, a black marble look that is available in two finishes, polished and matte. A Think & Mix color palette flows through entire series for a seamlessly cohesive look.

About Tile of Spain

In Spain, tile makers labor as they have for centuries – pushing their passion for design and innovation to new levels of artisanship. With one of the purest and strongest domestic clays available, Spanish manufacturers have an unparalleled ability to make the end product more diverse. From rustic handmade forms; to technical facades that cool buildings and clean the air; to the impossibly slim, sustainable recycled and ink jet masterpieces that fire the imagination. The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers' Association (ASCER) is the private organization whose primary objective is to support Spain's ceramic tile manufacturers and the industry as a whole by stewarding and promoting the Tile of Spain brand worldwide. A strong global leader, the ceramic tile industry of Spain comprises of over 125 manufacturers concentrated primarily in the province of Castellón. For more about tile produced in Spain, contact Tile of Spain Center at the Trade Commission of Spain, 2655 Le Jeune Road, Suite 1114, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Call 305-446-4387 or visit http://www.tileofspainusa.com.

