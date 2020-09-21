Tile™ to Join Amazon Sidewalk Later this Year

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile, the world's leading smart location company, has been named the first third-party Sidewalk-enabled device and experience to join Amazon Sidewalk later this year. Introduced last September, Amazon Sidewalk is a neighborhood network designed to make your devices work better – both inside your home and beyond the front door. By joining Sidewalk, Tile will be able to offer an even faster and more convenient way to find.

"Tile is always looking for ways to better serve our users. This often means meeting them where they are and empowering them to find using the methods they prefer," said Jeff Houlé, Tile's Chief Business Officer. "Our existing collaboration with Amazon allows users to find their lost items with a simple voice command. And now our expanded partnership with Amazon Sidewalk will extend and strengthen Tile's finding power meaning less looking, and easier finding."

With millions of Americans still working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping track of belongings within the home is arguably more important than ever. Tile continues to build on recent improvements to smart home functionality with collaborations with Amazon, Comcast and Google devices to support finding at home.

Tile will launch on Amazon Sidewalk later this year. Tile currently supports in-house finding with Amazon Echo, Google Home, Apple's Siri and Comcast Xfinity's X1. Learn more at www.tile.com

About Tile™

Tile gives everything the power of smart location, locating up to six million unique items every day. Leveraging its vast community that spans 195 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. Just awarded #5 on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative consumer electronics companies, Tile is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com .

