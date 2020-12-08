TilePix Revolutionizes Wall Décor

OSSINING, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracer Imaging today proudly announced the release of TilePix for iOS. TilePix are beautiful 8" x 8" photo tiles that simply snap to the wall with a revolutionary magnetic mounting system, ensuring a professional looking gallery wall in minutes. Unlike other photo tiles that attach to directly with tape, TilePix can be infinitely and effortlessly repositioned. And with the TilePix magnetic hanging system, it's quick, safe, and fun to swap photos around the house, giving living areas a fresh look. No tape. No nails. Just memories.

The TilePix magnetic mounting system uses a proprietary and patented Stick&Slide™ hanging technology. The centerpiece is an oversized, removable magnetic wall pad which holds the frame securely to the wall while enabling unlimited adjustments. As the wall pad is 44% larger than the magnet on the back of the frame, the frame can be moved widely in all directions while maintaining complete contact with the wall pad. No other photo tile offers this level of creative control.

TilePix is also designed and lab tested to work on a wide variety of wall surfaces. For smoother walls with glossier finishes, the removable adhesive on the wall pad is all that's required for years of enjoyment. With an enhanced fastener, TilePix even works on rougher walls or flatter finishes, surfaces that often cause other tape-based photo tiles to fail.

"Photo tiles are an affordable way to surround yourself with life's little moments," said Steven Spiro, Chief Executive Officer of Tracer. "But the photo tile business is overcrowded today with products which are virtually the same. We saw a massive opportunity to bring a truly innovative product to market with a delightful customer experience. We're thrilled to introduce the world to TilePix."

TilePix are built to last. The exceptionally high-quality frames are sustainably made in the USA with more than 50% recycled material. Images are printed with the highest quality inks and papers to preserve memories. TilePix frames are available in black with frameless and white frames arriving in January 2021.

Ordering TilePix through the new iOS app couldn't be easier. The app is designed to help customers lay out their memory walls, not just buy frames. Customers can apply color or black-and-white filters in one tap, and there are two matte colors to choose from. In another first, users can pick up smaller TilePix orders at their local Walgreens same day, or have larger orders delivered via FedEx, with free shipping. TilePix stands behind every order with an unconditional money back guarantee.

For those fatigued by the endless barrage of photo tile promotions, TilePix is pleased to offer a simple, transparent alternative. With everyday savings from 10% to 40% based on quantity purchased, and free shipping on every order, customers are always in control of how much they save. TilePix start at $14 but can cost as little as $8.40. For customers not ready to buy many TilePix, they can still save 40% on every order with the TilePix+ (TilePix Plus) annual membership. TilePix+ members also get 9 free TilePix which can be redeemed anytime during their membership. The TilePix+ Annual Membership is $99 and pays for itself after just 8 TilePix.

About Tracer

Tracer presents memories. We're wall décor innovators, with 35 patents and counting. The photo and décor products we've invented are sold in more than 7,000 retail locations around the country including Walgreens and RiteAid. Our high quality products include canvas, mini-canvas, custom floating frames, lenticular prints, metal prints, and board print products.

We're the classic story of New York spirit, innovation and grit. The company was founded in 2004 in the suburbs of New York City. While our roots were in 3D lenticular printing, we've since grown heavily into retail photo products. TilePix is our first direct-to-consumer offering.

