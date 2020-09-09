Tile's™ Promise to Customers: If We Can't Find It, We'll Reimburse You

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Tile announces plans to launch Premium Protect, a new tier of the company's subscription service offering consumers even more protection. Coming this fall, Premium Protect includes all current Premium benefits (Smart Alerts, Free Battery Replacements, Unlimited Sharing, Extended Location History, Extended Hardware Warranty and Premium Care) in addition to Item Reimbursement.

Customers who purchase Premium Protect will have up to $1,000 (USD) per year worth of Item Reimbursement for things Tile is unable to find within seven days. This new service warranty, provided in partnership with Cover Genius , is also available for Tile-enabled partner products such as PCs and True Wireless earbuds.

"We've spent the past seven years building a finding service to address the universally shared pain point of losing everyday items. We're so confident in what we've built that we're expanding on our promise to offer our customers the ultimate level of protection. With Item Reimbursement, if we can't find it, we reimburse you for it － it's as simple as that," said Tile CEO, CJ Prober.

Tile Premium has boasted impressive adoption since its launch with 100 percent year-over-year subscriber growth. Premium Protect will be available for $99.99 (USD) annually.

"Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are built to keep up with our consumers' active lifestyles, but we want people to be able to enjoy them fearlessly. With Tile's new Premium Protect, we can truly remove any barriers to using and enjoying our products to their fullest," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer at Skullcandy, which recently launched the world's first Tile-embedded true wireless earbuds.

For important details, limitations and exclusions, please visit https://www.tile.com/get-premium .

About Tile™

Tile gives everything the power of smart location, locating up to six million unique items every day. Leveraging its vast finding network that spans 195 countries, Tile helps people find the things that matter to them most. Just awarded #5 on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative consumer electronics companies, Tile is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com .

About Cover Genius

Cover Genius is a global insurance and warranty technology company with offices in New York, San Francisco and a dozen other countries Cover Genius' vision is to protect all the customers of the world's largest online companies including Booking Holdings, eBay, and Shopee and others who utilize the XCover platform for insurance and warranty distribution in 60+ countries and 50 US states where Cover Genius is licensed and XClaim, its API for instant claims payments that delivers an NPS of +65, a result that has been independently recognized as the highest for any insurance company globally. For more information, please visit covergenius.com .

