Tillamook Country Smoker sizzles at Sweets & Snacks with 7 new Zero Sugar products

BAY CITY, Ore., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillamook Country Smoker, a top 5 player in the Meat Snacks category, has driven category growth since introducing its line of Zero Sugar beef jerky last Fall. The current lineup includes 2.2oz bags of 100% USA Beef Jerky in Original and Black Pepper flavors. Each bag contains 0 grams of Sugar, 0 grams Total Carbs, and 25% more protein per serving than the leading beef jerky, making it a fast favorite of the Keto crowd.

"In response to dozens of customer and consumer requests, we are excited to unveil seven new Zero Sugar products at the upcoming Sweets & Snacks show in Chicago, including a new flavor, new larger bags, and new smoked sausages, all with our signature 0g of sugar per serving," says VP Marketing, Jen Paragallo.

According to a 2019 Snacking Survey by syndicated research provider Information Resources Inc., 50% of consumers are actively looking for snacks with lower sugar and Mintel/Lightspeed recently reported that 10% of US adults dabble with Paleo, Keto & Whole30 diets, making Tillamook Country Smoker Zero Sugar the perfect snacking solution for those customers.

The Zero Sugar product line contains no artificial ingredients or sweeteners, no added nitrites or nitrates and is slow smoked over real hardwood – delivering big flavor with no sugar required.

The Sweets & Snacks Show takes place May 21-23, 2019 at McCormick Place located at 2301 South King Drive, Chicago, Illinois. You can find Tillamook Country Smoker at West Hall Booth 1869. For more information on the show, please visit www.sweetsandsnacks.com.

About Tillamook Country Smoker:

Tillamook Country Smoker has been providing high-quality, protein-rich, hardwood-smoked 100% USA beef jerky, smoked sausages and silver dollars since 1975. Remaining true to its roots, its premium-cut meat snacks handcrafted in Tillamook County, Oregon with a unique hardwood smoking process. Tillamook Country Smoker products are available at leading convenience, specialty, and grocery stores nationwide. To learn more, please visit www.tcsjerky.com or find us on Facebook. Tillamook Country Smoker is a portfolio company of Insignia Capital Group.

About Insignia Capital Group

Insignia Capital Group is a San Francisco Bay Area private equity firm focused on lower middle-market companies. Insignia partners with company founders and management teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential. The firm's principals have significant experience building businesses across a range of industries including consumer, business services, and healthcare. In addition to Tillamook Country Smoker, Insignia's portfolio companies also include Truco Enterprises, a provider of tortilla chips, salsa and queso under the On The Border® brand, and Century Snacks, a provider of branded and private label snack nuts, trail mixes and similar snacks. For more information, please visit www.insigniacap.com.

