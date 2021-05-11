Tillamook County Creamery Association Debuts New Rich and Creamy Frozen Custards in Eight Fresh Flavor Combinations.

Ice cream fans already love Tillamook extra creamy ice cream, made with more cream and less air than is required and high-quality milk. The new Frozen Custards are now the brand's richest and creamiest frozen offering yet, made with at least 16 percent butterfat, extra cream, cage-free eggs and no bioengineered ingredients.

"We wanted to develop a new offering that gave consumers more of what they were seeking: indulgence. And with its unique base and silky texture, we knew a frozen custard line fit the bill perfectly," said Leo Castello Branco, Senior Category Manager of Ice Cream, TCCA. "And while each flavor of Tillamook Frozen Custards is ridiculously, delightfully rich, they're also made with the signature creaminess our fans love and without shortcuts or compromises.

The indulgent Tillamook Frozen Custard flavors include:

Oregon Strawberry Shortcake

Chocolate Fudgy Brownie

Sea Salt & Honeycomb Toffee

Bing Cherry Cheesecake

Cold Brew Chocolate Chip

Dark Chocolate & Red Raspberry

Maple & Candied Pecan

Salted Caramel

The new Tillamook Frozen Custards also come at a time when more than 48 percent of Americans consider all food and beverage occasions snacking occasions.1 In fact, 66 percent reported eating indulgent snacks at least once a week, and almost 30 percent claimed to enjoy at least five times a week.2 On the heels of launching the innovative and high-quality Tillamook Creamery Collection yogurt snacks, the new line will provide yet another option for those looking to grab a delicious treat when the mood strikes.

In addition to the new 15-ounce Frozen Custards, TCCA is also debuting several flavor updates to its Family-Size Ice Cream line-up. The brand has introduced a new ice cream flavor, Caramel Swirl, bolstering the brand's commitment to providing ice cream lovers the best of classic flavors. Additionally, TCCA has reformulated its Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream to add 60 percent more cookie dough pieces and updated Cookies & Cream ice cream with 70 percent more cookie pieces.

Tillamook Frozen Custards are now available at select retailers in the West, including Albertsons/Safeway and Kroger with an SRP of $4.99. Learn more about Tillamook Frozen Custards at Tillamook.com and find them in a store near you at Tillamook.com/Tillamaps.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, TCCA produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook products, visit Tillamook.com.

