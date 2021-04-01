Tillamook® is the Official Cheese and Butter Brand for This Season of Bravo's "Top Chef" in Portland

"The shared passion for food, joy and obsession with being able to turn a simple meal into something extraordinary is why fans love Tillamook and love 'Top Chef,'" explains TCCA's VP of Marketing, Sue Kapllani. "We've transformed from being known as a local Oregon dairy brand to becoming the fastest growing dairy wall natural cheese brand nationally. It will be a hallmark moment for those that grew up with Tillamook to watch this season's contestants cook up some extra flavorful dishes using our bold and beloved products."

From the signature Tillamook Baby Loaf® of bold cheddar to Farmstyle Thick Cut Shreds and Slices, chefs will be able to select from the best cheeses that range from traditional and flavored cheddars to the award-winning Tillamook Maker's Reserve Aged Cheddars, and more. In addition to Tillamook cheese and butter, cheftestants will also have access to Tillamook yogurt, sour cream and cream cheese spreads.

During the season, the chefs will also put their dairy know-how to the test during a visit to the popular Tillamook Creamery in Tillamook, Ore. More than one million people visit the 38,500 square foot Tillamook Creamery — the largest tourist attraction on the Oregon coast — each year to learn about the co-op's 112 years of cheese making, watch employees working in real-time, and enjoy sampling Tillamook cheese curds and ice cream.

"It was such a privilege to have the whole 'Top Chef' team visit the Tillamook Creamery," said Tillamook Creamery Executive Chef Josh Archibald. "The cheftestants were as enthusiastic about learning how our cheddar gets its bold flavor from our time-honored natural aging process as I was to meet with some of the country's best chefs."

With Oregon as both a picturesque backdrop and true culinary inspiration as one of the most food-forward corners of the country, Season 18 cheftestants will take on a variety of challenges, from feeding frontline workers and crabbing on the Oregon Coast, to visiting some of the state's most famous locations. Two Season 18 chefs - Mama Bird's Gabriel Pascuzzi and Soter Vineyards' Sara Hauman - even call Portland home. Host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio, and judge Gail Simmons will all be back in addition to a rotating judging and dining panel made up of "Top Chef" winners and fan favorites.

TCCA invites fans to follow @Tillamook on Instagram to join in the "Top Chef" fun all season long. "Top Chef" airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo. "Top Chef" episodes are also available on Bravotv.com, the Bravo app and through video on-demand services with authentication.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, TCCA produces exceptional sour cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, and internationally recognized, award-winning cheese and ice cream made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

Media Contacts:

Liz Conant

[email protected]

Bridget Ryan, TCCA

[email protected]

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association

Related Links

https://www.tillamook.com

