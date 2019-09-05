Tiller Money Launches New Google Sheets Platform to Instantly Automate Personal Finances in Spreadsheets

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At #FinCon19 today, Tiller Money announced the Tiller Money Platform for Google Sheets, with all-new tools to instantly automate personal finance tracking in any Google Spreadsheet, along with a free library of templates and a vibrant new user community.

Tiller Money's mission is to give people ultimate control of their financial lives through customizable, automated spreadsheets.

Image: Tiller Money Foundation Template for Google Sheets with Tiller Money Feeds Add-On

The company was founded on the insight that people who use spreadsheets to track their money report higher financial confidence than those who use any other tool. Of Americans who track their finances, 14% (24 million people) use spreadsheets as their primary tool.

The Tiller Money Platform for Google Sheets is an evolution beyond Tiller's original, award-winning spreadsheet templates. This new collection of tools empowers spreadsheet users to easily build custom, automated solutions to fully manage their financial lives with the flexibility of Google Sheets:

Tiller Money Add-on for Google Sheets : Instantly automate any Google Spreadsheet with a daily feed of the latest financial transactions.



: Instantly automate any Google Spreadsheet with a daily feed of the latest financial transactions. Foundation Template for Google Sheets : A powerfully simple dashboard that brings finances together in one visual, automated spreadsheet.



: A powerfully simple dashboard that brings finances together in one visual, automated spreadsheet. Tiller Labs Add-on for Google Sheets : Instantly add free personal finance templates to any Tiller Money-powered Google spreadsheet. Examples include monthly and yearly budgets, net worth visualizer, debt progress tracker, and several spending reports.



: Instantly add free personal finance templates to any Tiller Money-powered Google spreadsheet. Examples include monthly and yearly budgets, net worth visualizer, debt progress tracker, and several spending reports. Additionally, Tiller is launching the Tiller Money Community, a new forum for spreadsheet and personal finance enthusiasts to ask questions, find solutions, and build custom Tiller-powered spreadsheet projects.

"Our next-generation Tiller Money platform enables anyone to use Tiller Money's service with any Google Sheet," said Peter Polson, founder of Tiller Money. "No longer are you required to use Tiller Money with one of our dozen templates. Any Google Sheet created by any of the hundreds of millions of Google Sheets users can now connect to Tiller Money. As we unleash Tiller Money's core feeds, we're also opening our new community - a home for personal finance spreadsheet users to share, learn, and connect. We couldn't be more excited about this new architecture and the power it gives people to gain control of their finances."

All of the new Tiller Money tools are available today with a free 30-day trial at TillerHQ.com.

About Tiller Money

"Your financial life in a spreadsheet, automatically updated each day."

Tiller Money invented the first automated personal finance templates for Google Sheets in 2016. By eliminating data entry, Tiller made tracking money in a spreadsheet 10X faster. Today, Tiller empowers people to build their own personal finance dashboards with Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel, powered by automatic daily financial feeds, a library of free personal finance templates, and a vibrant user community.

Tiller Money offers a completely free 30-day trial. An annual Tiller Money subscription is $59 and includes Tiller Money Feeds for Google Sheets, Tiller Money Feeds for Excel (beta) and Foundation Template for Google Sheets. Additionally, Tiller offers the free Tiller Labs Library with 15+ personal finance templates, and the new Tiller Money Community.

