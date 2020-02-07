Tilles Center at LIU Post Sings "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah" to World's Largest Beatles Tribute Festival

Bill Biddle, Executive Director for Tilles Center, shares his excitement. "We have been in search of the perfect event for an outdoor/indoor experience that speaks to all ages and reaches far beyond the Long Island Community. Abbey Road on the Island checks the box on everything!"

Gary Jacob, Co-Executive producer for AROTR, agrees. "We've been producing this event in the Louisville area for 20 years and it's an experience like no other. We're thrilled to bring this to the New York market and Long Island."

Beatles fans will come together for 3 days of peace, love and rock-n-roll. With over 30 bands performing, the festival will include 3 outdoor stages and multiple indoor concert stages including the Tilles Center Concert Hall and the Krasnoff Theater. Some of the headliners include The Fab Four—The Ultimate Beatles Tribute Band; Peter Asher- British guitarist, singer, manager, record producer, and friend of the Beatles; Former Wings Members Laurence Juber and Steve Holley, New Jersey's The Weeklings, Canada's Hal Bruce and All You Need Is Love, Cincinnati's The Newbees, Chicago's BritBeat and more.

In addition, guest speakers, lecturers, artists and special events will be on hand, including:

Scott Freiman , internationally recognized expert and lecturer on the music of the Beatles;

, internationally recognized expert and lecturer on the music of the Beatles; Shannon, the world's greatest Beatles artist and her gallery;

A Yellow Submarine parade for children;

Official Beatles merchandise such as 80 different shirt styles, Crosley Turntables, D'Addarrio Guitar accessories and various artists with handcrafted jewelry, bags and more!

Tickets go on sale to the public February 28, 2020 with a special presale February 24. Ticket prices are:

All Weekend VIP - $300 (includes 3-day pass, outdoor seating, indoor reserved-seats, custom merchandise, meet & greets and more)

(includes 3-day pass, outdoor seating, indoor reserved-seats, custom merchandise, meet & greets and more) Preferred - $90 (includes 1-day pass, outdoor seating, indoor seating, meet & greets and more

(includes 1-day pass, outdoor seating, indoor seating, meet & greets and more General Admission - $45 (access to festival grounds, outdoor music, lectures, artists)

Children 14 and under are admitted free!

For General Admission, bring-your-own seat is suggested!

Local area hotels will be offering discounted rates including partner hotel, Comfort Inn in Syosset. Shuttle Bus services will be available on a regular schedule via Syosset Limo.

Jacob adds, "Everyone has an inner Beatle; combining The Beatles' timeless music with this magnificent venue is the perfect way for them to find it."

Tickets

Tickets are available online at www.tillescenter.org , or ticketmaster.com , in person at the Tantleff Box Office or by telephone at 516.299.3100 or 1.800.745.3000. The box office, located at 720 Northern Boulevard (Route 25A) in Brookville, NY, is open Monday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Fees are associated with all orders. There are no refunds.

About Tilles Center

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post in Brookville, is Long Island's premier concert hall. For 39 years, Tilles Center has been host to more than 70 performances each season by world- renowned artists in music, theater and dance. Tilles Center was the first to bring the New York Philharmonic to Long Island and Bruce Springsteen's legendary "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" was recorded onsite. Tilles Center is located at LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd, Brookville NY. For more information on how to purchase tickets, please visit: www.tillescenter.org

About Long Island University (LIU)

LIU, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers more than 320 academic programs, with a network of over 265,000 alumni including industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. LIU's renowned faculty, innovation in engaged learning, and strong career outcomes distinguish LIU as a leader among the nation's most respected universities. Visit liu.edu for more information.

About Abbey Road on the River

Abbey Road on the River, the world's largest Beatles-inspired music festival, is co-owned by Founder Gary Jacob and entertainment cruise company StarVista Live. The event is held over Memorial Day Weekend each year, at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville, IN (north bank of the Ohio River across from Louisville, KY.)

Abbey Road on the River began with annual events in Cleveland in 2002, 2003 and 2004. Following the 2004 festival, Abbey Road on the River moved its main location to Louisville, Kentucky, where it has been honored as one of Southeast America's best festivals. During its tenure in Louisville, it took place primarily on the city's Belvedere, The Muhammad Ali Center and within the event's host hotel. In 2017, the festival moved across the Ohio River to Jeffersonville, Indiana, now taking place on that city's new riverfront.

