Tillman's 9730 Fire-Resistant Welding Jacket Offers Breathable Comfort with ANSI Level A2 Cut Resistance

The FR-7A ® fabric Tillman uses for the torso is designed to self-extinguish and complies with ASTM D6413-10 flammability test which requires a maximum char length of 5 inches or a maximum after flame of 2 seconds. FR-7A ® material is also pre-shrunk for comfort and maintains its accurate size for the life of the jacket.

The sleeves of the 9730 are made of a twill weave of 40% Twaron® and 60% Lenzing FR® material where sparks and spatter have met their match. The Twaron® material offers strength, high thermal capability and ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 Level A2 Cut Resistance. The Lenzing FR® material offers flame resistance, comfort and moisture management. "The Twaron/Lenzing blend provide a welder better cut resistance, heat protection and better protection from sparks and spatter compared to a traditional leather sleeve," said Jeff Shipley, Tillman's Director of Marketing.

The sleeves also meet the ARC Thermal Performance Test ASTM 1959, ATPV (cal/cm²) 10.6-12.1 and the ARC Thermal Performance of NFPA 7OE and Level 2.

One nice feature of the 9730 jacket - compared to a welding jacket with leather sleeves - is that the FR-7A® and the Twaron/Lenzing blend material can be laundered up to 50 home or 25 commercial home washings.

The 9730 offers a roomy inside pocket to store smaller items and is an ample thirty inches in length. The jacket is available in – Medium, Large, Extra Large, 2X and 3X.

Tillman's 9730 is an outstanding fire-resistant welding jacket with breathable comfort, durability and ANSI Level A2 Cut Resistance.

Go to https://jtillman.com/products/clothing/fr-cotton-lenzing-twaron/9730/ to learn more.

About John Tillman Co.

In 1928, the John Tillman Co. was formed to provide personal protection solutions for welders and other industrial workers. Founded in the Southern California "oil district" of Signal Hill, Tillman quickly rose to be known as the top manufacturer of quality welding gloves and leather protective garments. Tillman's product line has grown from a handful of welder's gloves in 1928 to over 1,000 items. Tillman's core product lines include welding gloves (Stick, MIG, TIG), Drivers, Work, TrueFit (mechanics style), Specialty and High Heat gloves, Clothing (leather, lightweight flame retardant, high heat), Welding Blankets, Curtains/Screens, and Accessories. John Tillman Co. is headquartered in Compton CA. with distribution facilities in CA, GA, and IN. and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Mexico and China.

SOURCE John Tillman Co.

Related Links

https://jtillman.com

