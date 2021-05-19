Tillman's New 53 MIG Welding Glove brings exceptional level of comfort and protection

Tillman's 53 MIG Glove starts with premium split Cowhide on the back of the glove; the palm construction is top Cowhide, which resists heat and abrasion and stays soft and pliable, even when hot. The glove has reinforced palm and back of fingers, and a thumb strap for extra strength, with functionally designed breaks in the Cowhide for unrestrictive movement, reducing hand fatigue. "We heard two comments as we shared this glove with welders: One is that it has a broken-in feel right off the shelf, and the other, of the comfort the glove offers," said Robin Whitman, Marketing Manager for Tillman.

Tillman did protection one better, with the addition of a special GLIDEpatch™. It's an industry- first, cushioned, 10 millimeter thick, high-density foam that wraps half the forearm, reducing fatigue. The GLIDEpatch™ is sewn onto the extra-long 5 ½ split leather cuff, protecting a greater portion of the entire arm, while providing extra cushion.

"We know heat build-up is a challenge, so we addressed this with a leather heat shield," said Whitman. The Tillman heat shield is an additional strip of leather that extends from the side of the outer palm to the tip of the pinky, where the side of the hand is likely to be in close contact with the heat source. "To deliver dexterity welders demand from a Tillman glove, we added breaks in the leather at finger bend points, allowing for freedom of movement," said Whitman.

Typical of Tillman quality, the soft fleece lining provides insulation while being mindful not to hamper mobility, so it isn't bulky. The Keystone thumb design (with a set-in thumb sewn in as a separate piece, with reinforced double rows of Dupont™ Kevlar® stitching) allows for a great grip on a welding gun and tools. Glove sizes come in S, M, L, XL, 2X and 3X.

Tillman understands the rigors of welders who need a glove that can be used throughout the day, but still have a great fit and long-lasting performance. They asked, we listened. The new Tillman 53 MIG Glove reflects the need for a glove that is versatile enough to go into multiple environments, and yet deliver comfort and protection. Tillman's 53 MIG Glove is for the hard-working hands that we rely on to build the structures, bridges, ships, buildings, planes, etc. that we use in every corner of life and work.

Go to https://jtillman.com/products/gloves/mig/53 to learn more about the 53 glove.

About John Tillman Company

In 1928, the John Tillman Company was formed to provide personal protection solutions for welders and other industrial workers. Founded in the Southern California "oil district" of Signal Hill, Tillman quickly rose to be known as the top manufacturer of quality welding gloves and leather protective garments. Tillman's product line has grown from a handful of welder's gloves in 1928, to over 1,000 items. Tillman's core product lines include welding gloves (Stick, MIG, TIG), Drivers, Work, TrueFit® (mechanics style), Specialty and High Heat gloves, Clothing (leather, lightweight flame retardant, high heat), Welding Blankets, Curtains/Screens, and Accessories. John Tillman Co. is headquartered in Compton, CA, with distribution facilities in CA, GA, and IN, and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Mexico and China.

SOURCE John Tillman Co.