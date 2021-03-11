Tilson And The Roux Institute At Northeastern University Partner To Offer New Work/Graduate Degree Opportunity

PORTLAND, Maine, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network development and information infrastructure professional services firm, and the Roux Institute at Northeastern University are now accepting applications for five newly created work/graduate positions in analytics, computer science, and project management. Candidates will be co-selected to pursue a fully funded master's degree program at the Roux Institute while working part-time at Tilson building America's information infrastructure. The partnership aims to drive innovation, talent development, and economic opportunity to the State of Maine.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Roux Institute to develop a new and exciting hybrid position that will enable a sustainable and meaningful opportunity for our current and future workforce," said Joshua Broder, Tilson CEO. "As a founding partner, Tilson is committed to investing in our growing team, developing talent at the speed of a growth business and fostering innovation here in Maine."

As part-time employees and full-time students, candidates will learn the different facets of a high-growth, national telecommunications company, and work on real-time, client-facing projects. Candidates will have the opportunity to immediately apply the professional and technical skills acquired at the Roux Institute in a business setting. This graduate degree/work opportunity includes two positions for those seeking a degree in Project Management, two positions for those seeking an Applied Analytics degree, and one position for a degree in Computer Science.

"This initiative demonstrates the way that the Roux Institute works with its partners to identify and execute new and innovative ways to bring much-needed tech talent to Maine," said Chris Mallett, chief administrative officer of the Roux Institute. "We're excited to collaborate with Tilson to create this opportunity for learners to pursue a graduate degree while simultaneously deepening and refining their skills by working at a future-focused company."

At the core of this Tilson and Roux Institute partnership opportunity is a secure, part-time job with full benefits that will provide the right candidate with the ability to comfortably make a move to join Tilson and pursue an advanced degree in Maine. Tilson is a proud employer partner supporting the Roux Institute's mission to develop a rigorous and sustainable research and education program to drive innovation, talent development, and economic opportunity for Portland, the state of Maine, and the surrounding region.

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized ten consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. As a leading network design, build, and operating firm, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

About the Roux Institute at Northeastern University:

The Roux Institute in Portland, Maine is designed as an engine of innovation, talent–building, and economic growth for Portland, Maine, and northern New England. Partnerships set the model of graduate education and research apart. With leading companies and nonprofit organizations at the table from day one, the Roux Institute creates programs that are preparing the workforce to stay agile and thrive in a competitive landscape powered by artificial intelligence. The Roux Institute, as an R1 global research university, is nurturing an environment for high-impact research and innovation in computer and data science, digital engineering, the advanced life sciences and medicine, and other tech fields. And the Roux helps entrepreneurs launch businesses focused on and powered by technology. Together, with our partners, we are creating an innovation corridor that will stretch from Boston to Portland and beyond.

