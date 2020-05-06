Tilson Hires COO of BroadbandUSA, Andy Spurgeon

PORTLAND, Maine, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network development and information infrastructure professional services firm, has recently appointed Andy Spurgeon to spearhead the development of public sector opportunities, with a particular focus on local and federal programs, newly funded emergency programs, and infrastructure stimulus opportunities that align with key initiatives across Tilson's lines of business. On May 11th, Mr. Spurgeon joins Greg Edmoundson, Vice President of Network Development, as Tilson's most recent addition to its senior leadership team.

As Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Mr. Spurgeon will work closely with Tilson's executive, network, infrastructure development and consulting teams to oversee Tilson's long-term initiatives and program execution supporting broadband expansion, telehealth, and distance education in response to the impacts of COVID-19 and Tilson's vision to build America's information infrastructure, including connecting all Americans to high speed broadband.

"When I first met Andy during the Broadband Technology Opportunity Program during the last stimulus period he struck me as a pragmatic problem solver, highly intelligent, and mission driven person, and I'm thrilled that he has joined our team to help us connect every American to high speed broadband," said Joshua Broder, Tilson CEO. "America's information infrastructure is more critical than ever to the resilience of our communities and this newly-created position is at the heart of Tilson's mission and growth objectives."

Mr. Spurgeon comes to Tilson with wide-ranging experience in IT strategy and leadership, sales, marketing, and business development across numerous technology companies in the telecommunications and cloud computing industries. For the last ten years, Mr. Spurgeon served as Chief of Operations for BroadbandUSA, a program within National Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA) at the US Department of Commerce. The breadth of his responsibilities included grant evaluation and oversight at all levels of government, nonprofits and industry, data analytics, broadband technical assistance, and implementation the National Broadband Availability Map (NBAM). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the need for all Americans to have reliable broadband Internet connectivity into sharp focus, due to surging demand for remote health, education, telework, and conferencing applications. These conditions are expected to accelerate public sector investments in these vital services," said Mr. Spurgeon. "Tilson's experience and capabilities make it an ideal partner for public sector programs targeting broadband gaps through the deployment of fiber, 5G, WiFi, and other infrastructure. I'm thrilled to join Tilson's incredible team and bring the benefits of advanced communications to more Americans."

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized nine consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network development and information infrastructure professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. As a leading network design, build, and operating firm, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

For more information: www.tilsontech.com

SOURCE Tilson

Related Links

http://www.tilsontech.com

