Tilson Introduces Industry-Leading Parental, Military, and Caregiver Leave Policies for Employees

PORTLAND, Maine, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, an award-winning national network deployment and IT professional services firm, is proud to announce new and enhanced benefits for specialty leave circumstances, including an industry-leading parental leave policy for both primary and non-primary caregivers regardless of gender. Tilson has also introduced a Gradual Return-to-Work after a long absence leave, paid Military Leave and a provision of Caregiver Leave to support all its employees through the various stages of their careers.

"We strongly believe our improved leave policies will afford current Tilson employees the valuable time they need with their families at critical times in their lives," says Joshua Broder, Tilson CEO. "Tilson is committed to providing the flexibility to team members while continuing to support dynamic career opportunities and development."

The new policies were announced internally on Monday, March 18, 2019, but were backdated for all employees to January 1, 2019.

"Tilson is modernizing benefits to better align with the needs of an ever-evolving and high-performing workforce," says Adria Horn, Tilson's Vice President of Workforce. "We strongly believe that our new leave policies will provide more meaningful support to our incredible teams working across the country as they juggle growing families, varied work schedules, continued military service to our Nation and the ongoing demands of work-life integration."

The revised and new policies include an expanded Parental Leave Policy, Gradual Return-to-Work after a long absence, a paid Military Leave and a provision of Caregiver Leave:

Parental Leave: The expanded policy will provide equal benefits to new parents, regardless of gender. Tilson offers up to 16 weeks of fully paid parental leave for primary parental caregivers and up to 4 weeks of fully paid intermittent leave for non-primary parental caregivers. This includes biological births, surrogate births, foster or adoption events.

Gradual Return to Work: A new benefit in 2019, Tilson will provide a fully paid gradual return to work for up to 3 weeks for employees who have experienced long absences in excess of 12 weeks due to parental leave or return to work from a disability approved situation.

Military Leave: Tilson's military leave policy will now allow for paid military leave to increase its recruiting and retention of currently serving members of the Reserve and National Guard. Military leave will be offered in a full paid status for up to 15 days of leave with accompanying orders per year.

Caregiver Provision: A new benefit in 2019, Tilson will include a caregiver leave of absence provision for non-FMLA eligible employees that allows EEs in their first year of employment, 2 unpaid weeks of leave to care for an immediate family member.

