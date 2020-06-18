Tilson Joins the National Spectrum Consortium to Support the Advancement of 5G Technologies

PORTLAND, Maine, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network development and information infrastructure professional services firm, has joined the National Spectrum Consortium (NSC), a research and development organization designed to develop revolutionary spectrum-related technologies through collaboration among more than 325 industry, academic and government agency members. Tilson commits to working with NSC's membership to improve the use of spectrum to shape America's 5G future.

"Deploying hybrid, intelligent networks for next generation applications supporting smart cities and large-scale logistics operations is at the forefront of our focus as we continue to scale to build America's information infrastructure" said Joshua Broder, Tilson CEO. "We look forward to providing network-build expertise and collaborating with key players to deliver innovative solutions for the benefit of improved public connectivity in the education, government and healthcare industries across the country."

As one of NSC's newest members, Tilson provides technical, engineering and design capabilities to build, deploy and maintain the latest networks around the country. The implementation of 5G networks and 5G based technologies have the potential to transform lives and communities by supporting the development of smart cities, Internet of Things applications, autonomous transportation, distance learning, remote healthcare and more. Tilson joins Microsoft, Hewlett Packard, General Dynamics Information Technology and 55 other new members to the growing consortium this year.

"Tilson is a proven leader and partner to academic institutions, large and small businesses, and to civic, state and federal governments and their agencies," said NSC Chair Sal D'Itri. "We're pleased to add Tilson's professionals to our rapidly growing membership of 5G pioneers."

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized nine consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network development and information infrastructure professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. As a leading network design, build, and operating firm, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

