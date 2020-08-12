Tilson Named to Inc. 5000 for 10th Consecutive Year with a Growth Rate of 203.47%

Operating with nearly 600 employees across 20 locations nationwide, Tilson's goals in the coming years are underscored by its recent leadership additions including Alda Licis, VP of Infrastructure, who formerly held various leadership positions at Zayo Group; Greg Edmoundson, VP of Network Development and former VP of Telecom Solutions for Quanta Telecom; and Andy Spurgeon, VP of Strategic Initiatives, previously Chief of Operations for BroadbandUSA.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized ten consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. As a leading network design, build, and operating firm, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

