Tilt Sensor Market Size to grow by USD 72.84 Million|Driven by Implementation of IIoT |Technavio

Jun 16, 2022, 06:30 ET
The tilt sensor market report is segmented by the End-user (mining and construction industry, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense industry, telecommunications industry, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)
NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tilt sensor market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 72.84 million, at a progressing CAGR of 6.3% as per the latest market report by Technavio. New safety regulations pertaining to tilt sensors and MEWPs are the key tilt sensor market trends contributing to the market growth. Significantly, safety regulations in the US and Europe are becoming more stringent. To meet the growing safety requirements, manufacturers of cranes, lift platforms, and agricultural equipment are incorporating tilt sensors to help ensure the safety of the working personnel. For instance, sensors are used to measure the angle of the crane tilt to check whether the crane has attained the required safety certifications. In addition to safety requirements, government regulations related to electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) are a mandate that must be taken into consideration. These requirements place an increasing burden on design engineers for including the latest technological advantages while also ensuring compliance with new regulations. These requirements are boosting the tilt sensor market growth.
For more highlights on the market trends -Download a sample now!
The tilt sensor market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:
- Growing adoption of tilt sensors in industrial sectors
- Stringent regulatory requirements
- Implementation of IIoT
The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. For information on the market challenges -Request a Sample now!
The tilt sensor market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, features, functionalities, and service to compete in the market. The tilt sensor market report offers information on several market vendors, including ALTHEN GmbH, Balluff GmbH, Baumer Holding AG, Digipas Technologies Inc., ELGO ELECTRONIC GmbH and Co. KG, IFM Electronic GmbH, Jewell Instruments LLC, MP-SENSOR GmbH, OMRON Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Rotero Holding, SICK AG, SignalQuest LLC, STG Germany GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., TEKBOX DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, TSM SENSORS SRL, TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd., WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE ad Co. KG, and WYLER AG among others.
- ALTHEN GmbH - The company offers high-precision two-axis tilt sensors that are rugged enough for harsh environments.
- To know about all major vendor offerings -Download a sample now!
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Tilt Sensor Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Tilt Sensor Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Tilt Sensor Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Related Reports:
- The machine vision camera market share is expected to increase by USD 15.07 bn from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%. Download a sample now!
- The electric winch market share is expected to increase by USD 1.28 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%. Download a sample now!
|
Tilt Sensor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 72.84 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.0
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ALTHEN GmbH, Balluff GmbH, Baumer Holding AG, Digipas Technologies Inc., ELGO ELECTRONIC GmbH and Co. KG, ifm electronic GmbH, Jewell Instruments LLC, MP-SENSOR GmbH, OMRON Corp., Pepperl and Fuchs SE, Rotero Holding, SICK AG, SignalQuest LLC, STG Germany GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd., TEKBOX DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, TSM SENSORS SRL, TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd., WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE ad Co. KG, and WYLER AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Mining and construction industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Mining and construction industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Mining and construction industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Mining and construction industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Mining and construction industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Automotive and transportation industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive and transportation industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive and transportation industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive and transportation industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive and transportation industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Aerospace and defense industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Aerospace and defense industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Aerospace and defense industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Telecommunications industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Telecommunications industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Telecommunications industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Telecommunications industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Telecommunications industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 ALTHEN GmbH
- Exhibit 101: ALTHEN GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 102: ALTHEN GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: ALTHEN GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.4 Balluff GmbH
- Exhibit 104: Balluff GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Balluff GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: Balluff GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.5 Baumer Holding AG
- Exhibit 107: Baumer Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Baumer Holding AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Baumer Holding AG - Key offerings
- 10.6 ifm electronic GmbH
- Exhibit 110: ifm electronic GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 111: ifm electronic GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: ifm electronic GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.7 Pepperl and Fuchs SE
- Exhibit 113: Pepperl and Fuchs SE - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Pepperl and Fuchs SE - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Pepperl and Fuchs SE - Key news
- Exhibit 116: Pepperl and Fuchs SE - Key offerings
- 10.8 Rotero Holding
- Exhibit 117: Rotero Holding - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Rotero Holding - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Rotero Holding - Key offerings
- 10.9 SICK AG
- Exhibit 120: SICK AG - Overview
- Exhibit 121: SICK AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: SICK AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: SICK AG - Segment focus
- 10.10 TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: TE Connectivity Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 128: TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: TURCK India Automation Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE ad Co. KG
- Exhibit 131: WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE ad Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 132: WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE ad Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE ad Co. KG - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Research methodology
- Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 139: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article