Tiltify Launches Jacksonville Fallen Gamers Fund, Opens its Platform to Raise Money for Victims' Families

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiltify, the livestream interactive fundraising platform for the digital generation, today launched the Jacksonville Fallen Gamers Fund to raise money for families of the victims in the Madden NFL 19 tournament shooting last week in Jacksonville, Fla. Tiltify will host the secure account to which donors can contribute directly or use to collect funds raised through their own livestream campaigns within their communities.

Leading the support efforts, Tiltify has teamed up with professional gamer and top Madden player Shay "Young Kiv" Kivlen and Parkland High School student and Founder of March For Our Lives Cameron Kasky to kickoff fundraising for the Jacksonville victims. Madden NFL 19 competitors Eli "TrueBoy" Clayton and Taylor "SpotMeplzzz" Robertson were both killed in the attack, while 11 others were injured.

Kivlen and Kasky will host their own esports livestream event on Twitch starting on Monday, Sept. 3 to support the Jacksonville Fallen Gamers Fund. The event will feature a special guest appearance from Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

"We've had a tremendous outpouring from our gaming community and beyond, with everyone asking how they can help, so we've activated this fund to support the families involved in this senseless tragedy," said Michael Wasserman, Tiltify co-founder and CEO. "One hundred percent of all donations collected through this secure fund will go straight to the victims' families to help with medical and bereavement expenses."

"True was one of my best friends, and it's unthinkable that someone from our own community would turn against us," Kivlen said. "But, we're a family, and this is what we do. We come together and help each other out. I'm asking everyone to please spread the word and make a contribution to help these families in this incredibly difficult time."

Donors can contribute by going directly to https://tiltify.co/fund/jacksonvillefallengamers . Gamers can also support the fund by launching their own independent campaign—simply click the "Register" button next to the "Donate" button to start.

"The tragic shooting in Jacksonville was too quickly forgotten. We lost two young men with bright futures ahead of them," Kasky said. "This event will be held in the same light and spirit brought to the world by Taylor and Eli, and we're grateful for the pro athletes, celebrities and Madden community who have come together to support this great cause for these young people who were so tragically affected by gun violence."

To contribute, or learn more, visit https://tiltify.com/fund/jacksonvillefallengamers or send an email to jacksonville@tiltify.com.

About Tiltify

Tiltify is the fundraising platform for the digital generation, providing livestream, interactive telethon-style events that engage donors to invest in the cause. Tiltify harnesses the power of both traditional fundraising and modern digital livestream engagement with platforms like Twitch and YouTube, enabling any organization to dramatically expand audience reach. Organizations like Direct Relief, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Save the Children, AFSP, Make-A-Wish and hundreds more use Tiltify to raise tens of thousands of dollars in just hours with single signature events and large DIY campaigns that launch in minutes. To learn more visit https:/.tiltify.com.

