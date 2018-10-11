Tiltify's New Twitch Extension Makes Streaming for Charity Easier Than Ever

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TwitchCon -- Tiltify, the livestream fundraising platform for the digital generation, today launched its new Twitch Extension, Tiltify for Twitch, the first and only charity Extension that makes streaming for a cause easier than ever with direct integration into Twitch pages.

Tiltify debuted the Extension during Developer Day , the lead into TwitchCon 2018, Twitch's annual community convention. The Tiltify for Twitch Extension expands on the previous integration between the two services, making interactive fundraising easy for both streamers and donors, including the option to use Amazon Pay to make contributions.

"We've worked with Tiltify for several years now, enabling our users to raise millions of dollars for causes they're passionate about," said Andrew Schroeder, Twitch's charity manager. "With this new Extension, we're now able to embed the fundraising component directly into the Twitch stream, so you never have to leave the service. And, with the ability to use Amazon Pay, it's even easier for donors to be part of something great."

The Tiltify Extension lets streamers embed all of Tiltify's interactive fundraising features directly into their Twitch broadcasts, streamlining the donation process and making it easier for streamers to mobilize and engage donors. Donors can click to donate and see their donations add up in real-time, receive instant on-screen recognition for each contribution, and interact live with players and special guests.

The Extension links directly to existing Tiltify campaigns and Tiltify's suite of interactive features allowing streamers to pull previous and current campaign data into their Twitch streams. Future enhancements will include the ability to add milestones, polls, and rewards from a Tiltify campaign directly into the broadcast.

The Extension is available only for charities on Tiltify with an approved Amazon Pay merchant account, which currently includes St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Movember, Save the Children, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA), The AbleGamers Charity, The Make-A-Wish Foundation, Doctors without Borders, and Feeding America. New organizations must secure an Amazon account in order to use the Extension.

"Twitch has been a tremendous partner for us and some of our biggest campaigns," said Tiltify CEO Michael Wasserman. "We're extremely pleased to extend that relationship and to make this new tool available in time for end of year campaigns like Movember and Giving Season fundraising opportunities."

To learn more about Tiltify's livestream telethon-style fundraising platform, visit https://tiltify.com .

About Tiltify

Tiltify is the fundraising platform for the digital generation, providing live, interactive telethon-style technology that engages donors to invest in the cause. Tiltify harnesses the power of both traditional fundraising and modern digital livestream engagement with platforms like Twitch and YouTube, enabling any organization to dramatically expand audience reach. Organizations like Direct Relief, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Save the Children, AFSP, Make-A-Wish and hundreds more use Tiltify to engage the Millennial and Gen Z generation for single signature events and large DIY campaigns that launch in minutes. To learn more visit tiltify.com.

