Tim Burger Hired as New Director of Digital

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MBT Marketing, a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Portland, Ore., announced Tim Burger has joined the team as the agency's new Director of Digital.

Tim Burger has over 20 years of experience creating and leading digital marketing and social media campaigns, collaborating with PR and sales teams as well as enterprise-level corporations and franchise groups. His career has taken him around the world to consult with sales and marketing teams in London, Paris, New Delhi, Beijing and Tokyo, and has worked with account teams at both Amazon and Alibaba's TMall.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim on board. His enthusiasm and experience in paid digital and social media will bring a wealth of knowledge to our valued clients. He is an outstanding addition to MBT," said Mia Carney, Director of Operations at MBT Marketing.

Tim has developed and executed Omni-channel marketing strategies for companies such as: Alaska Airlines, Hyatt Hotels and United Airlines, where he served as a global digital marketing and performance media leader. His career boasts extensive retail digital marketing experience, from digital marketing management for clients such as L.L. Bean, Bose, Eddie Bauer and Target, to Global Digital Marketing and ecommerce Director at Delsey Luggage Paris, overseeing US eCommerce and digital marketing.

"I'm excited to join the MBT team. MBT excels at rapidly testing, analyzing and producing effective creative across digital media platforms," said Tim Burger. "I look forward to bringing my experience in marketing technology, new media platforms and A.I. to further accelerate our client success in the future."

MBT is a Marketing Agency with a seventeen-year history serving regional and national clients. Services include strategy development, advertising, creative services, video production, traditional media, social media and advanced digital media capabilities. We excel at delivering ROI focused digital campaigns across paid search, mobile, video, and social platforms, as well as traditional TV and radio media buying. MBT Marketing is a Google Premier Agency and Founding Sprout Social Agency Partner. Using a carefully planned combination of brand strategy, creative communications, focused digital marketing, media visibility, and public relations, MBT will show you how to successfully build your brand, attract new customers and increase profitable sales. Learn more about MBT Marketing at www.mbtmarketing.com

