Tim Dain Named CEO of NorthstarMLS

TWIN CITIES, Minn., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthstarMLS is pleased to announce that Tim Dain has joined the company as chief executive officer. In this role Dain will oversee daily operations of the regional multiple listing service (MLS) as well as lead new business development efforts including continued expansion of the organization's common data platform (CDP) to other regional MLSs and REALTOR® associations.

Dain brings a wealth of industry experience, including serving as vice president and general manager for leading real estate technology company Remine and as president and CEO of MARIS, a regional MLS serving over 15,000 subscribers across 67 counties and 15 REALTOR associations in Missouri and Illinois.

"Tim has the knowledge, experience and leadership acumen needed to maintain NorthstarMLS' momentum and direction in serving its REALTOR users' new and evolving needs," said Brian Rossow, board chairman of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc.

Added Todd Shipman, the board member leading the search committee, "We learned a lot about ourselves through this exhaustive search process and felt Tim has a great understanding of the value NorthstarMLS provides REALTORS in our drive to help make consumers more successful."

Dain succeeds John Mosey, who retires from the role after 20 years, during which time NorthstarMLS became a regional economic engine, facilitating 104,631 real estate transactions in 2021 valued at $35.5 billion.

"Just as I stepped into this organization 20 years ago and helped NorthstarMLS evolve and grow, Tim is the ideal steward who can help the organization continue to deliver top value for our REALTOR subscribers now and into the future," said Mosey.

It is a tremendous honor for me to be chosen to succeed John and lead an organization that I hold in such high regard," said Dain. "I'm looking forward to stepping into an organization that has established a national reputation for commitment to leadership, quality and customer service. In this era of MLS cooperation and evolution, it is my goal to continue the progress made by John and the NorthstarMLS leadership team toward a more efficient Midwest marketplace."

Dain has been a REALTOR salesperson, broker-owner, MLS executive and vendor during his career in real estate. He was named to the 2017 Swanepoel Power 200 list of the most powerful and influential executives in the residential real estate industry.

The Regional MLS of Minnesota, Inc. doing business as NorthstarMLS, provides participating real estate brokers and agents with fast and reliable access to the information and resources that make the real estate market function efficiently and effectively for both buyers and sellers. It serves three shareholder and seven client REALTOR Associations, supporting more than 22,600 REALTORS across Minnesota and into Western Wisconsin, with 96.3% of all Minnesota REALTORS sharing listing information and connecting buyers and sellers through the platform. NorthstarMLS licenses the use of its Common Data Platform (CDP) in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Illinois and North Dakota (joining Q1, 2023) Learn more at https://www.northstarmls.com.

