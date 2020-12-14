Tim Dunn Joins Morgan Samuels as Senior Client Partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading executive search firm Morgan Samuels today announced that Tim Dunn has joined the firm as a senior client partner. He is based in Philadelphia, PA.

Tim joins Morgan Samuels from N2Growth, where he focused his time on supporting executive searches for high-growth private equity and venture-backed life science and technology firms. His expertise lies in working hands-on with some of the most innovative companies in the world, where he advised their leadership teams on talent needs and strategies and recruited the best-fit leaders for each role. His love of leadership is rooted in his extensive military background. While in the Army, Tim attended and graduated from US Army Ranger School, Airborne School, and Air Assault School, and was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious leadership in support of multiple tours of duty, where he conducted over 250 combat missions.

Said Morgan Samuels Chairman and CEO Bert Hensley, "Tim is an experienced leader in the executive search space. His dedication to finding exceptional and transformational leaders for clients aligns perfectly with our mission. His knowledge and experience will be an incredible asset to the Morgan Samuels team and a valuable resource for our clients."

Morgan Samuels is embarking on an aggressive growth strategy, and Mr. Dunn's arrival to the firm is the first step of that expansion. Continued Hensley, "We are confident in Tim's abilities in developing high-performing leadership teams as we continue to build the business."

About Morgan Samuels

Morgan Samuels is a leading executive search firm that was founded in 1969 with a mission to help people and organizations achieve their greatest potential. Today, Morgan Samuels continues to re-define how the industry approaches executive search. Rather than simply filling roles, we thoroughly canvass the market to source game-changing talent, use our proprietary assessment tools to evaluate high-performers, and deliver industry-leading results. Our uniquely comprehensive process allows us to solve business problems other recruiting firms won't or can't—and in doing so, not only reduces risk but also delivers better, faster results. Morgan Samuels has been repeatedly recognized by Forbes, Hunt Scanlon, and multiple Business Journals as one of the top executive search firms in the nation.

For more information, please visit www.MorganSamuels.com.

