Tim Hassinger Named CEO & President of Intelinair

Under Eisaian's leadership, Intelinair has been recognized for its industry-leading innovation with its flagship product AGMRI ®. Over his 30+ year career, Eisaian has worked on a string of startups and most recently co-founded and led Intelinair.

"I am extremely pleased to have Tim assume leadership of our growing agtech company," said Eisaian. "Tim brings more than three decades of agricultural industry experience and a proven track record in leading global agricultural businesses – accelerating innovation and growth. Tim takes over at an exciting time as the business is well positioned to execute our long-term strategy and drive growth for Intelinair."

Tim Hassinger Biography

Hassinger brings more than 37 years of experience in the agricultural industry. He has been the CEO of two other companies in recent years – first with Dow AgroSciences, the Indianapolis-based agricultural subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Company, followed by Lindsay Corporation of Omaha, Neb. Hassinger joined Dow AgroSciences in 1984 where he held a number of sales, supply chain, marketing, and management roles over 33 years. He was named President and CEO of Dow AgroSciences in 2014 and served in that capacity until mid-2017. From 2017-2021, Hassinger was President and CEO of Lindsay Corporation. In addition to Intelinair's board, Hassinger serves as a Board Member for AGDATA, LP. He was raised on a farm in Central Illinois and earned a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Illinois. He was named National Agri-Marketing Association's (NAMA) 2021 Agribusiness Leader of the Year.

"I am excited to join Intelinar as its next CEO," said Hassinger. "I've had the pleasure of serving as a member of the Intelinair board of directors over the past 10 months, and I am looking forward to leading Intelinair through its next chapter of growth."

About IntelinAir, Inc.

IntelinAir, Inc., is an automated crop intelligence company that leverages AI and machine learning to model crop performance and identify problems enabling farmers to make improved decisions. The company's flagship product, AGMRI aggregates and analyzes data including high resolution aerial, satellite, and drone imagery, equipment, weather, scouting, and more to deliver actionable Smart Alerts on specific problems in areas of fields as push notifications to farmers' smartphones. The proactive alerts on operational issues allow farmers to intervene, rescue yield, capture learnings for the next session, and identify conservation opportunities for sustainable farming. Annually Intelinair analyzes millions of acres of farmland, helping growers make thousands of decisions for improved operations and profitability. For more information, follow Intelinair on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and visit www.agmri.com.

®Trademark of IntelinAir, Inc.

SOURCE IntelinAir, Inc.